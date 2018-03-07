National tourism transport summit holds in May

The maiden edition of the national tourism transport summit and exhibition, has been scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, from May 21 to 22, with the theme “Tourism and transportation, the key sectors for sustainable growth and development,” to strengthen the synergy in the industry and promote tangible tourism activities in Nigeria.

The event offers a unique opportunity for policymakers, regulators, entrepreneurs, key players in the tourism and transport sectors of the economy, investors and the public to engage in an all-inclusive discourse aimed at creating synergy, collaboration and connective inter-play between the two sectors for the maximum economic benefit of the country.

It would also deliberate on the complex relationship between transport provision and tourism, and would adopt global perspectives in forging a mutual relationship between the two sectors. It would make regulatory and enforcement agencies, national, state and local government, to reappraise and have a better understanding of the importance of tourism and transportation to the economy, and their impact on employment generation.

The summit is also expected to explore the relationship between all stakeholders, government at federal, state and local levels, international organisations, the private sector and communities, which is vital for achieving the objectives of sustainable tourism and transport development.

The summit, which is being organised by the Institute of Tourism Professionals, is coming on the heels of the 15th National Council on Transportation meeting held in Sokoto in August 2017, where the need arose to have collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Transportation and other government and non-government agencies, along with private stakeholders across the transportation modes, and the tourism and hospitality value chain for sustainable economic growth and development.

Towards this, the ministers of tourism and transport are expected for the first time to form a synergy and explore the benefits that are derived from the mutual link to create the environment for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Participants at the event would be drawn from key players in the transportation and tourism sectors such as air transportation, airlines, tour and travel operators, administrators of the aviation industry, maritime industry, sea transport, boats and sea cruise operators, major road transport owners, car hire services, Uber, NURTW, RTEAN, road traffic and safety agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps, and motor vehicle insurance companies.

Others are operators of tourism and hospitality establishments, including tourism resort operators, National Parks Services, museums and monuments, state tourism ministries and boards, festivals and tourism event managers, hoteliers, restaurants and fast food operators as well as service providers in the banking, oil and gas industries.