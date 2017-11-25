National security: NAF seeks closer co-operation among security agencies

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF), on Saturday, emphasised the need for closer co-operation among security agencies in the country to strengthen national security.

Air Commodore Paul Masiyer, Commander of the NAF 553 Base Services Group, Enugu, made the call after the 4th Quarterly Route March of air force officers and soldiers.

Masiyer stated that one of the objectives of the route march is to build comradeship with personnel of other security agencies considering that “the Nigeria Air Force cannot do it all alone’’.

According to him, the invitation of the army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is aimed at ensuring cordial inter-agency co-operation among security outfits in the state.

“We want to promote comradeship and spirit of oneness with all security agencies to create understanding and seamless interface for quick results whenever we carry out joint internal security duties,’’ he said.

Masiyer said that the essence of the quarterly physical exercise was to keep NAF troops in shape and make them combat-ready at all times.

Speaking, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said that it was mandatory for each NAF personnel to participate in the route march “today’’.

“The essence is to keep NAF officers and men combat and operational ready for deployment at any moment against insurgency and other emerging security threats and challenges in the country,’’ he said.

NAF officers and soldiers marched in five units along the Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Abakaliki roads for over 10 kilometres.

The exercise, which started with a medical check-up of officers and soldiers, lasted three hours.

It ended with stretch and push-up fitness exercises at NAF Base, Enugu. (NAN)