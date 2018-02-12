National Security: I’m determined to implement solutions – Buhari

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration is determined to implement carefully-considered solutions to the current insecurity plaguing the country.

The President met on Monday with security chiefs for two and a half hours at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari through his twitter handle @MBuhari said he was determined to implement solutions that will not only earn the confidence of Nigerians, but also stand the test of time.

According to the president, “Today I presided over a Meeting of the Security Council. We fully understand the seriousness & urgency of Nigeria’s security issues, and are determined to implement carefully considered solutions that will not only earn the confidence of Nigerians, but also stand the test of time.”

The President also said that “One of the resolutions from our Security Meeting today is that all our law enforcement agencies must take intelligence-gathering and sharing much more seriously.

The Police and DSS have been charged to step up their efforts and capacity in this regard.

“Our law enforcement agencies must at all times stay ahead of bandits and criminals, wherever they are across the country, by efficiently gathering, sharing and acting on credible Intelligence. I am assuring that we will give them all the support needed to succeed.

“Let me also assure that all persons arrested so far, including those arrested for illegally possessing arms, will be duly prosecuted. I urge judicial officers to be alive to responsibilities in this regard, to enable the speedy dispensation of justice.”

The meeting, which started around 11am and ended at 1:30pm, concluded with no official willing to take questions from State House Correspondents.

It had in attendance heads of Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Prisons Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Also present were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, Minister of Interior, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd)

Others also in attendance were Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS); Lawal Daura, Director of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The service chiefs at the meeting include Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff; Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, and Chief of Air Staff Sadique Abubakar.

They declined to speak to State House Correspondents when approached for comment on the outcome of the meeting.