National Security: I’m determined to implement solutions – Buhari

— 12th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration is determined to implement carefully-considered solutions to the current insecurity plaguing the country.

The President met on Monday with security chiefs for two and a half hours at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari through his twitter handle @MBuhari said he was determined to implement solutions that will not only earn the confidence of Nigerians, but also stand the test of time.

According to the president, “Today I presided over a Meeting of the Security Council. We fully understand the seriousness & urgency of Nigeria’s security issues, and are determined to implement carefully considered solutions that will not only earn the confidence of Nigerians, but also stand the test of time.”

 

The President also said that “One of the resolutions from our Security Meeting today is that all our law enforcement agencies must take intelligence-gathering and sharing much more seriously.

The Police and DSS have been charged to step up their efforts and capacity in this regard.

“Our law enforcement agencies must at all times stay ahead of bandits and criminals, wherever they are across the country, by efficiently gathering, sharing and acting on credible Intelligence. I am assuring that we will give them all the support needed to succeed.

“Let me also assure that all persons arrested so far, including those arrested for illegally possessing arms, will be duly prosecuted. I urge judicial officers to be alive to responsibilities in this regard, to enable the speedy dispensation of justice.”

The meeting, which started around 11am and ended at 1:30pm, concluded with no official willing to take questions from State House Correspondents.

It had in attendance heads of Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Prisons Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Also present were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Defence,  Mansur Dan-Ali, Minister of Interior, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd)

Others also in attendance were Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS); Lawal Daura, Director of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The service chiefs at the meeting include Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff; Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, and  Chief of Air Staff Sadique Abubakar.

They declined to speak to State House Correspondents when approached for comment on the outcome of the meeting.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th February 2018 at 8:10 pm
    Reply

    Buhari Is Dead!!! Any fraudulent tout parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives is fraudulent criminal tout of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- such fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives must be Annihilated in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions are dead which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom in 21st century world under Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 12th February 2018 at 8:21 pm
    Reply

    As a native of this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics, you’re chief security officer of yourself, arm yourselves to the teeth- defend yourselves on your God given native land, erase the enemy on your God given native land under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. Get to the enemy before the enemy gets to you. If you do not annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land, the enemy will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land. Do not succumb to be enemy’s tricks, do not be deceived by the enemy- the so-called military, police etc. are the terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists, they are behind present attacks against natives of this territory of the natives and said it is so-called herdsmen, they are working for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, they are killing natives of this territory of the natives for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- Slaughter them on your God given native land under Disintegrated Republics of the natives, Burn Down them all, Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. God given Liberation has come, God given Freedom has come under Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

