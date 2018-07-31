According to media reports, the gunmen on July 2 killed seven policemen, who were on stop-and-search operation in Galadimawa Roundabout, Abuja, and carted away their rifles. Earlier, two police officers were murdered at a check point in Abaji area of Abuja by gunmen who also took away their guns.

Similarly, four policemen were shot and burnt in their patrol van at the Uzebba-Aviosi Junction on Ifon Road in Sabongida-Ora, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, on July 14. The attackers also went away with their guns. Two policemen were also killed at the Birnin-Gwari axis of Kaduna State. On April 5, 2018, nine policemen were killed during the Offa bank robbery in Kwara State, which left 24 other people dead. The robbers carted away 21 police riffles. In June 2018, two policemen were killed in an ambush in Akwa Ibom State.

The victims were attacked by gunmen along Iwukem Road in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state. Also, two policemen lost their lives during the February 22, 2017 bank robbery in Owerri, Imo State. Many cases of such heinous killings abound across the country. According to reports, about 259 policemen were killed on duty in the country between January 2014 and April 2016. During the same period, 272 policemen reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries. There is no doubt that the killing of policemen has been on the rise since the inception of the Boko Haram insurgency in 2009. Although five suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of seven policemen in Abuja, there is the need to apprehend all the murderers.

We condemn the killing of policemen across the country and call on the Federal Government to apprehend those behind such crimes and diligently prosecute them. The attack on the policemen is invariably an attack on the Nigerian state.