– The Sun News
Latest
31st July 2018 - The killing of policemen
31st July 2018 - LOVETH UCHE 09098960532
30th July 2018 - Air Force destroys another terrorists stronghold in Borno, kills scores
30th July 2018 - UPDATE: Imo Assembly clears Head of Service, Callistus Ekenze as new dep. gov.
30th July 2018 - ICPAN setup 6 zonal offices for job creation
30th July 2018 - New Kano Assembly leadership visits Ganduje
30th July 2018 - Impeachment in Kano Assembly, A Process of Internal Democracy – Gov Ganduje
30th July 2018 - Imo dep. gov. Madumere impeached
30th July 2018 - NDDC to construct link road, bridges to Maritime varsity
30th July 2018 - Kaka joins Ogun guber race
Home / Cover / Editorial / The killing of policemen
NATIONAL SECURITY

The killing of policemen

— 31st July 2018

The killing of policemen on duty in some parts of the country by gunmen has, once again, brought to the fore the worsening national security. The effrontery of the criminals foreshadows a looming anarchy and evokes fear on the hapless citizenry.

READ ALSO: Robbers kill 7 policemen in Abuja

According to media reports, the gunmen on July 2 killed seven policemen, who were on stop-and-search operation in Galadimawa Roundabout, Abuja, and carted away their rifles. Earlier, two police officers were murdered at a check point in Abaji area of Abuja by gunmen who also took away their guns.

Similarly, four policemen were shot and burnt in their patrol van at the Uzebba-Aviosi Junction on Ifon Road in Sabongida-Ora, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, on July 14. The attackers also went away with their guns. Two policemen were also killed at the Birnin-Gwari axis of Kaduna State. On April 5, 2018, nine policemen were killed during the Offa bank robbery in Kwara State, which left 24 other people dead. The robbers carted away 21 police riffles. In June 2018, two policemen were killed in an ambush in Akwa Ibom State.

The victims were attacked by gunmen along Iwukem Road in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state. Also, two policemen lost their lives during the February 22, 2017 bank robbery in Owerri, Imo State. Many cases of such heinous killings abound across the country. According to reports, about 259 policemen were killed on duty in the country between January 2014 and April 2016. During the same period, 272 policemen reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries. There is no doubt that the killing of policemen has been on the rise since the inception of the Boko Haram insurgency in 2009. Although five suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of seven policemen in Abuja, there is the need to apprehend all the murderers.

We condemn the killing of policemen across the country and call on the Federal Government to apprehend those behind such crimes and diligently prosecute them. The attack on the policemen is invariably an attack on the Nigerian state.

When policemen are killed at will, there is grave cause for concern. When the very man who is com- missioned to prevent crime is now the victim, it gives the impression that basic security may have broken down irretrievably.

READ ALSO: We’ll arrest killers of 7 Abuja cops – Police

The police authorities and the political leaders, who are aware of the security challenge, must rise to the occasion. It is commendable that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has offered N5 million reward to anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the killers of the seven policemen in Abuja and the killing of four cops in Edo State. In a similar response to the unfortunate incident in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has announced a reward of N10million for information that would help unravel the perpetrators of the heinous crime. Obaseki said that his administration “will work with the security agencies to apprehend the criminals and bring them to book.”

The welfare of the policemen should be significantly improved. For the officers and men of the force to put in their best, their work environments should also be conducive. Unfortunately, the current salaries and emoluments of our policemen are nothing to write home about. Their working tools are obsolete and not compliant with the latest trends in policing. Therefore, they should be upgraded. Government should prioritise the training and retraining of policemen in line with international standards.

For the government to provide the police force Nigerians would be proud of, the force must be adequately funded. The poor funding of the police has led to rising security challenges across the country. The plan to establish state police should be expeditiously handled. State policing remains the panacea to the increasing criminality in the land.

READ ALSO: Senator recommends collective fight against criminality
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NATIONAL SECURITY

The killing of policemen

— 31st July 2018

The killing of policemen on duty in some parts of the country by gunmen has, once again, brought to the fore the worsening national security. The effrontery of the criminals foreshadows a looming anarchy and evokes fear on the hapless citizenry. READ ALSO: Robbers kill 7 policemen in Abuja According to media reports, the gunmen on…

  • AIR FORCE

    Air Force destroys another terrorists stronghold in Borno, kills scores

    — 30th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force said its personnel on counter-insurgency operations in the North East have bombed another terrorists stronghold and killed many Boko Haram members during an air raid at Tongule, south-west of Dikwa in Borno State. Director Public Relations and Information of the service, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, who made…

  • IMO ASSEMBLY

    UPDATE: Imo Assembly clears Head of Service, Callistus Ekenze as new dep. gov.

    — 30th July 2018

    Following the impeachment of Eze Madumere as deputy governor of Imo State, on Monday, by the state’s House of Assembly, Governor Rochas Okorocha, same day, nominated his Head of Service, Callistus Ekenze, as his new deputy. Ekenze has, however, been reportedly cleared by the Assembly same Monday. Majority leader of the House, Lugard Osuji, had…

  • ICPAN

    ICPAN setup 6 zonal offices for job creation

    — 30th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja In its quest to develop and create jobs for teeming unemployed youths in the country, the Institute of Corporate and Public Administrators of Nigeria (ICPAN) has established six zonal offices in the six geopolitical zones in the country to promote professional ideals in the public sector. This was as the institute awarded…

  • KANO

    New Kano Assembly leadership visits Ganduje

    — 30th July 2018

    Desmond MgbohKano Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described the leadership change in the Kano State House of Assembly as a process of internal democracy. The governor said this during a courtesy call on him by the new leadership of the House. The new leadership had visited  the governor at the Government House…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share