CNN’s Isha Sesay blasts Dapchi abductions as “national disgrace”

Toks David, Lagos

CNN journalist and anchor lady Isha Sesay has everyone talking on Twitter ever since she strongly waded into the recent abduction of 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe state.

In a tweet that went viral on Saturday, an obviously frustrated Sesay blasted President Buhari’s terming the abductions “a national disaster” as, in her words, it was more of “a national disgrace.”

Last Monday’s news that pupils of the Government Girls Technical College had been abducted by Boko Haram terrorists comes nearly four years after the abduction of over 200 girls in Chibok, Borno state.

That particular incident brought worldwide attention to Nigeria, launching the #BringBackOurGirls hashtag campaign for their rescue.

Sesay followed her initial tweet with a series of other tweets and responses that reflect the level of disbelief members of the public and media watchers have expressed since the latest abductions has once again put Nigeria in the spotlight.

On Monday she tweeted:

Last Monday, Boko Haram attacked a school in Dapchi, #Nigeria. Today, 110 #Dapchi schoolgirls are missing. No parent should ever endure https://t.co/ebGWE6r5Pr govt should be allowed to look away. Use your voice to demand action!#standfordapchigirls #Bringbackourgirls2018 — Isha Sesay (@IshaSesayCNN) February 26, 2018

CNN was one of the many international media outlets that extensively investigated and covered the Chibok incident throughout 2014 and 2015. And as news of the events in Dapchi begin to unfold, with a Federal Government delegation shuttling between Abuja and Yobe to coordinate rescue operations, pressure is being put on authorities to find a final solution to the Boko Haram abduction problem.

Sesay had tweeted soon after the incident last week of the circumstances being “enormously distressing”, harking back to Chibok.

Lack of clarity surrounding #Yobe attack and whereabouts of #schoolgirls is enormously distressing. It feels like I’ve been taken back to 2014 #Chibok nightmare. Don’t mistake my silence for inattention. The #CNN team is working to gather all the facts. #Nigeria — Isha Sesay (@IshaSesayCNN) February 22, 2018

But it was her tweetstorm on Saturday and days after, directly pointed at the President, that set the ball rolling for what may turn into a new #BringBackOurGirls activist campaign.

Judging from responses and engagement on social media, it would appear that things might be rapidly moving in that direction. At least judging from one of Sesay’s latest tweets on the issue: