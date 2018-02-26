The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - CNN’s Isha Sesay blasts Dapchi abductions as “national disgrace”
26th February 2018 - Part of diverted funds used to build hotel, ex-NIMASA boss admits
26th February 2018 - Group seeks implantation of Gender Equality Bill, Affirmative Action, others
26th February 2018 - Tiv youths call on APC to drop Buhari as 2019 candidate
26th February 2018 - CD moves against ‘non-performing’ Anambra lawmakers
26th February 2018 - Tricycle operators, VIO clash in Plateau
26th February 2018 - Nnamdi Kanu more popular, acceptable than Nigerian politicians, says IPOB
26th February 2018 - Bayelsa govt. establishes Special Court to handle child rape cases
26th February 2018 - UPDATE: Why your rescue took so long – Buhari explains to freed abductees
26th February 2018 - How Civil War veteran Achuzia died – Son
Home / Cover / National / CNN’s Isha Sesay blasts Dapchi abductions as “national disgrace”

CNN’s Isha Sesay blasts Dapchi abductions as “national disgrace”

— 26th February 2018

Toks David, Lagos

CNN journalist and anchor lady Isha Sesay has everyone talking on Twitter ever since she strongly waded into the recent abduction of 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe state.

In a tweet that went viral on Saturday, an obviously frustrated Sesay blasted President Buhari’s terming the abductions “a national disaster” as, in her words, it was more of “a national disgrace.”

Last Monday’s news that pupils of the Government Girls Technical College had been abducted by Boko Haram terrorists comes nearly four years after the abduction of over 200 girls in Chibok, Borno state.

That particular incident brought worldwide attention to Nigeria, launching the #BringBackOurGirls hashtag campaign for their rescue.

Sesay followed her initial tweet with a series of other tweets and responses that reflect the level of disbelief members of the public and media watchers have expressed since the latest abductions has once again put Nigeria in the spotlight.

On Monday she tweeted:

CNN was one of the many international media outlets that extensively investigated and covered the Chibok incident throughout 2014 and 2015. And as news of the events in Dapchi begin to unfold, with a Federal Government delegation shuttling between Abuja and Yobe to coordinate rescue operations, pressure is being put on authorities to find a final solution to the Boko Haram abduction problem.

Sesay had tweeted soon after the incident last week of the circumstances being “enormously distressing”, harking back to Chibok.

But it was her tweetstorm on Saturday and days after, directly pointed at the President, that set the ball rolling for what may turn into a new #BringBackOurGirls activist campaign.

Judging from responses and engagement on social media, it would appear that things might be rapidly moving in that direction. At least judging from one of Sesay’s latest tweets on the issue:

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CNN’s Isha Sesay blasts Dapchi abductions as “national disgrace”

— 26th February 2018

Toks David, Lagos CNN journalist and anchor lady Isha Sesay has everyone talking on Twitter ever since she strongly waded into the recent abduction of 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe state. In a tweet that went viral on Saturday, an obviously frustrated Sesay blasted President Buhari’s terming the abductions “a national disaster” as, in her…

  • Part of diverted funds used to build hotel, ex-NIMASA boss admits

    — 26th February 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Former Acting Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Calistus Obi, admitted on Monday before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court, Lagos, that part of the N331 million belonging to the Agency, which he was alleged to have diverted, was used to build a hotel.  Obi opened…

  • Group seeks implantation of Gender Equality Bill, Affirmative Action, others

    — 26th February 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki An International Organisation, the Alliances for Africa (AfA), onj Monday,  called on governments at all levels to implement the Gender Equality Bill, 35 per cent Affirmative Action and indeed, create enabling environment which would enhance women’s participation in politics. It said that various mechanisms already put in place have remained comatose given…

  • Tiv youths call on APC to drop Buhari as 2019 candidate

    — 26th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Ethnic lobby Tiv Youths Organization (TYO) has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against fielding President Buhari as its presidential flag bearer in the 2019 presidential election. According to the organisation, which held a press conference on Monday at the Makurdi NUJ House, the President had failed in his duties as Commander in Chief…

  • CD moves against ‘non-performing’ Anambra lawmakers

    — 26th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A Human Rights group, Campaign for Democracy (CD), in Anambra State, has moved to sensitise and mobilise the electorate against some legislators who have failed their respective constituencies through their abysmal performances within their tenure in office. The group said it would ensure that such poor performers are voted out of…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share