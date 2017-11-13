National convention: PDP leaders meet in Enugu

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gathered in Enugu State, yesterday, to deliberate on the way forward for the party, ahead of its national convention scheduled to hold on December 9.

The meeting, which held inside Enugu Government House, lasted well into the night.

Daily Sun gathered that top on the agenda was on how to seek ways to harmonise the national chairmanship position which is keenly contested by over seven aspirants.

As at the time of filing this report, most of the national chairmanship candidates: Otumba Gbenga Daniel, Chief Raymond Dokposi, Chief Jimi Agbaje, Chief Bode George, Prof Tunde Adeniran, and Rasheed Ladoja were in the meeting.

Ten, out of the 11 PDP governors, attended the meeting except Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State.

The governors were the host governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Ibrahim Dankwabo (Gombe) and Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta).

Others at the meeting were Deputy Senate President , Ike Ekweremadu, former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, former Aviation minister, Mrs Kema Chikwe, Chief Tom Ikimi, among others.