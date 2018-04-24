The Sun News
Home / Politics / National convention: APC may consider consensus –Jigawa gov
APC meeting

National convention: APC may consider consensus –Jigawa gov

— 24th April 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

JigawA State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) may consider consensus in picking a new set of national officers for the party.

Badaru said this to newsmen at the APC’s national secretariat in Abuja, yesterday, during inauguration of the party’s National Convention Committee.

“On whether we will adopt consensus, I will say that it depends on the situation. But our constitution allows for consensus. You are all aware. So, if there are consensus, we will still cast our votes to affirm the consensus.

Earlier, the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, urged members to shape up because Nigerians are now more politically aware.

He said this during the inauguration of the 68-member national convention committee.Oyegun also explained why the party’s national convention must hold next month.
“Let me take this opportunity to explain that we are having a very short, sharp elective convention for good reason. For months, we have been talking forward and backward and sometimes, not in very acceptable terms and language about the leadership of the party.

“The earlier it is resolved, the better, so that this party can move and forge ahead. So, we decided on a short and sharp period of elections from ward level, until the final event on May 14.
“Yes, we would have wanted probably a little more time, but, I am Catholic and I am sensitive to my religious observances. I was aware that the Muslim fast starts just a couple of days after the date we have set for the national convention.

“That acted as a constraint. Even though some people said we could still go ahead, I said no, because I fast, too, and I know that the first few days are the hardest and towards the end, a lot of our leaders will be headed for the pilgrimage.

“We must not cuddle ourselves with any false sense of being the party in power. Our population today is much more aware of their rights than they have ever been before. So, as you proceed, please ensure that all these discordant views and opinions are brought together as one single united APC.”
On his part, Badaru reassured party faithful that his committee will conduct a convention that would restore unity in the party.

“I want to assure you that we will not fail the party. We will do all it takes to come out stronger and united out of that convention.

“We all know that our leader has no business in running this government except for the care of our people. Most of us you see in APC are in the party today to serve our people. Our mission in APC is to rescue the country from near collapse we saw around 2014 and 2015.”

Speaking further, the Jigawa governor told newsmen that while the sale of forms will commence tomorrow, the convention venue has been fixed for Abuja.

