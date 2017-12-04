National Chair tussle: Lagos PDP endorses Bode George

The Lagos State Chapter of the PDP on Sunday night endorsed Chief Olabode George as their preferred candidate for the National Chairmanship position during the forthcoming Dec. 9 National Convention of the party.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Dr Moshood Salvador, gave the certification at a feedback meeting between George and members of the party, held at the party’s secretariat in GRA, Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that George had been on campaign in the Southern states of the country to seek support for votes ahead of the National Convention.

There are about eight aspirants jostling for the National chairmanship seat of the party from the south.

They include: the former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran.

Others are: the former Minister of Youth Development, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja and former Lagos State PDP governorship candidate, Mr Jimi Agbaje, Prince Uche Secondus, a former acting National Chairman of PDP, and Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

Salvador said: “ On behalf of Lagos PDP, we must vote for Chief Bode George come Dec. 9; the South west is the rightful region to have the chairman of our great party.

“In the last dispensation, Ekiti produced the Vice- Chairman while Osun and Oyo states took the highest office. It is only Lagos that is left and what we want is the chairman.

“The South-east and the South-south have produced a chairman before that is why it is our turn to have the chairman of PDP,’’ he said.

Earlier, George assured members that if given the opportunity to serve, he would re-establish the culture and tradition put in place by the founding fathers of the PDP.

“If I am given the opportunity, I will not be new to the management of this party because the party’s constitution is not going to be new to me; I know its provisions as I know the back of my hand.

“We grew up with the party and the founding fathers handed over the culture of the party to us and that is what we would re-establish.

“Just check out, from the end of our convention to the national election is a very short time, it is not a time where you can do experimentation, it is not a time you can bring a green horn to be the chairman of the party.

“If you are desirous that you want to win that election, on that day before you cast your votes search your consciences and think very carefully.

“Secondly, it is not a matter of life and death, if I don’t believe that I have anything to offer, I will not be here.

“I will not compromise on things that are not right and are not in the constitution.

“ I will do things the way they should be done and everybody will be happy. That was how our founding fathers were moving the party forward ,’’ George said. (NAN)