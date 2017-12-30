The Sun News
National Assembly will ensure full implementation of 2018 budget – Adepoju

30th December 2017

Hon. Sunday Adepoju (APC-Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency) on Saturday gave an assurance that  the National Assembly would ensure the full implementation of the 2018 budget.

Adepoju told newsmen in Eruwa, headquarters of Ibarapa East Local Government of Oyo State, that federal lawmakers would also strive to ensure quick passage of the fiscal proposal.

“Budget is an estimation of expected expenditure from expected revenue. If expected revenue is not met, then the expected expenditure would not be met,” he said.

“Though it is rare to see any country implementing the budget 100 percent, we will ensure it is implemented fully to bring rapid economic recovery.

“As a member of  the National Assembly, we are going to pass the budget quickly and will ensure that it is  fully implemented.

“If it is poorly implemented, it will affect every Nigerian, including us,’’ he said.

The two-term lawmaker expressed optimism that the nation would witness more economic development in 2018 than that experienced in the outgoing year.

“Our relationship with the executive is very cordial…,” he said. “[But] we have only made the executive know that we are not [its] rubber stamp.”

Adepoju also said that the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari had drastically reduced the scourge.

“I can’t say because APC is my party, everything is rosy. The president is trying, that I can proudly say.

“I think the president has slowed down due to his health challenges and judicial process.”

The lawmaker, dismissing insinuations of a cold relationship between the president and a leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said that the party would win convincingly in the 2019 general elections.

“Nigerians gave us the mandate in 2015 to return the country to its glorious path and they have never told us that they are tired of us,” he said.

“The only thing I know is that things are not working as expected, but we all know that the damage of 16 years is not something that could be fixed in just two years.

“In Nigeria, the economic and political systems have been battered. Our psyche has been affected, but today our orientation is beginning to change.

“Today, our people are now experiencing development in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun and some other states,’’ he said.

Adepoju had on Friday in Eruwa held his annual interactive session with his constituents, NAN reports.

(Source: NAN)

