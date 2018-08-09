National Assembly invasion: The morning after

Goodhead received a standing ovation during the press conference held by Saraki and Dogara. In fact, her office, 4.62 in the National Assembly complex was a Mecca of sort, as people trooped in to greet the woman who stood to be counted at a critical time in the history of the National Assembly. Some of those who visited her office did not meet her, as she was said to be at one meeting or another. READ ALSO: Saraki, Dogara, INEC chair meet in Abuja today On arrival at the gate of the National Assembly, Goodhead had asked the DSS operatives their mission. Not coming to terms with what was playing out, she broke through the barricade, stood her ground and called on other lawmakers standing by helplessly at the gate to come into the complex.

For her bravery, Goodhead is the star in the political firmament today. A first time member of the House Representatives, standing in for Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency of Rivers State, her action has shot her from relative obscurity to national limelight. Before yesterday, this lawmaker was only known within the House of Representatives. Although she attended plenary regularly and also participated in committee activities actively, she did not contribute to debates all the time. Goodhead is, however, an active member of the PDP caucus in the House. She is reputed for having the courage to defend her conviction. It was gathered that once she is passionate about an issue, she pursues it vigorously and doggedly. During the debate on the South East Development Commission (SEDC), which was thrown out by the House of Representatives last year, she was among those who vehemently rejected the ruling of the House that the bill should be stepped down.

She said the excuse that the lead sponsor and Deputy Minority Leader, Chukwuka Onyema, was not on the floor when the bill was called was untenable. She had, therefore, openly tackled some of the lawmakers that were opposed the bill. Although peace appears to have returned, there is still a battle next time, which watcher of the National As- sembly discussed yesterday. They expect a storm on the floor of the House of Repre- sentatives if Speaker Yakubu Dogara defects to the PDP, as expected. In anticipation of the defection to the opposition party, his supporters have formed a pressure group known as Parliamentary Democrats Group (PDG) and have vowed that the Speaker will never be impeached, whether he defects or not. Similarly, the PDP caucus in the House is strategising on how to protect the Speaker if he joins the PDP. On the other hand, lawmakers loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari, under the aegis of the Parliamentary Support Group are equally strategising on how to thwart anything that will jeopardise the interest of the president and the ruling party in the House. With rising tension in the polity, a clash within the two groups is inevitable.