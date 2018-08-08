– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - NATFORCE offers to assist government end insecurity
8th August 2018 - Adeleke’s certificate: PDP cautions police, says Ekiti model’ll fail in Osun
8th August 2018 - Displaced community indigenes beg Olu Of Warri for resettlement
8th August 2018 - Abia professionals, businessmen, technocrats back Otti’s guber race
8th August 2018 - 2019: Group endorses Wike for second term
8th August 2018 - Okada ban: Abia indigenes in Anambra cry out to Ikpeazu
8th August 2018 - IYF appoints Adebogun, Caleb varsity founder as member
8th August 2018 - FG owes Ebonyi N33bn on federal projects – Commissioner
8th August 2018 - Adams, monarch seek better security in Akoko communities
8th August 2018 - I’m still in PDP – Akinjide
Home / National / NATFORCE offers to assist government end insecurity
NATFORCE

NATFORCE offers to assist government end insecurity

— 8th August 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Commission for the Prohibition of Illegal Importation of Small Arms, Ammunition and Light Weapons (NATFORCE), has offered to assist the Police and other security agencies end growing insecurity in Nigeria.

Its Director General, Dr. Osita Okereke, told Journalists in Abuja, that the Commission has strengthened its structures across Nigeria to detect crime and react appropriately.

He said the Force has also engaged well trained undercover young men and women in all local governments in Nigeria that could track and burst criminal activities in Nigeria.

He said: “We have directed our state executives to increase their workforce to 300 per local government for effective coverage.

READ ALSO Displaced community indigenes beg Olu Of Warri for resettlement

“We have also engaged all necessary machineries to conduct recruitment training for new intakes in all the six geo-political zones in Nigeria before September.”

He however appealed to National Assembly members to expedite action on the NATFORCE bill No. 639 of 2014, which, he said, has scaled through second reading in the House of Representatives.

He pointed out that only Nigeria and Gambia was the two countries that are yet to pass the Commission bill out of 16 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member countries.

Meanwhile, the NATFORCE boss has distanced the Commission from a group he identified as Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN) Special Taskforce, insisting they are fake and extortioners.

He asked security agencies to clamp down on the group and save innocent Nigerians from unnecessary extortion.

He thus also encouraged Nigerians to be vigilant and report suspected fraudulent activities to the appropriate security agencies for prosecution.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NATFORCE

NATFORCE offers to assist government end insecurity

— 8th August 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja National Commission for the Prohibition of Illegal Importation of Small Arms, Ammunition and Light Weapons (NATFORCE), has offered to assist the Police and other security agencies end growing insecurity in Nigeria. Its Director General, Dr. Osita Okereke, told Journalists in Abuja, that the Commission has strengthened its structures across Nigeria to detect…

  • EKITI

    Adeleke’s certificate: PDP cautions police, says Ekiti model’ll fail in Osun

    — 8th August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies against any attempt to use their men to harass and intimidate leaders of the PDP, particularly the governorship candidate of the party in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, Sen. Ademola Adeleke. Deputy National Publicity…

  • COMMUNITY

    Displaced community indigenes beg Olu Of Warri for resettlement

    — 8th August 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Over 200 displaced indigenes of Ugboegungun community (an Itsekiri settlement) in Escravos River, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta state, have pleaded with the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiamme Ikenwoli, to assist in fast-tracking their return to their ancestral home. The community’s indigenes, who presented their case for a peaceful…

  • Alex Otti

    Abia professionals, businessmen, technocrats back Otti’s guber race

    — 8th August 2018

    A group of professionals, businessmen and technocrats from Abia State have thrown their  weights behind Dr. Alex Otti, following his declaration last week to re-run for the governorship election in 2019. Dr. Otti, a  former group managing director of Diamond Bank, Plc., and the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in Abia State…

  • WIKE

    2019: Group endorses Wike for second term

    — 8th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt A socio-political organisation, Rumuolumeni Patriots, has joined league of groups supporting the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for re-election in 2019. This was sequel to the resolution of the body in Port Harcourt, where members took cognisance of the transformation the state has witnessed in the last three years. Briefing journalists…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share