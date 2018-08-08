NATFORCE offers to assist government end insecurity

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Commission for the Prohibition of Illegal Importation of Small Arms, Ammunition and Light Weapons (NATFORCE), has offered to assist the Police and other security agencies end growing insecurity in Nigeria.

Its Director General, Dr. Osita Okereke, told Journalists in Abuja, that the Commission has strengthened its structures across Nigeria to detect crime and react appropriately.

He said the Force has also engaged well trained undercover young men and women in all local governments in Nigeria that could track and burst criminal activities in Nigeria.

He said: “We have directed our state executives to increase their workforce to 300 per local government for effective coverage.

“We have also engaged all necessary machineries to conduct recruitment training for new intakes in all the six geo-political zones in Nigeria before September.”

He however appealed to National Assembly members to expedite action on the NATFORCE bill No. 639 of 2014, which, he said, has scaled through second reading in the House of Representatives.

He pointed out that only Nigeria and Gambia was the two countries that are yet to pass the Commission bill out of 16 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member countries.

Meanwhile, the NATFORCE boss has distanced the Commission from a group he identified as Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN) Special Taskforce, insisting they are fake and extortioners.

He asked security agencies to clamp down on the group and save innocent Nigerians from unnecessary extortion.

He thus also encouraged Nigerians to be vigilant and report suspected fraudulent activities to the appropriate security agencies for prosecution.