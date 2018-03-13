The Sun News
Latest
13th March 2018 - NASU strike: Time for truce
13th March 2018 - Reducing child and maternal mortality in Nigeria
13th March 2018 - Gbomogbomo as metaphor
13th March 2018 - Checking rising fraud/forgeries in banks
13th March 2018 - Truck drivers dare military, Ambode
13th March 2018 - Deeper Life Church builds bridge, car park, others in Lagos
13th March 2018 - VAIDS: How data mining drives tax compliance
13th March 2018 - ‘Land Use Charge proceeds’ll wean Lagos off bond market’
13th March 2018 - AMCON wants special market to sell off ‘stockpile of assets’
13th March 2018 - Crashing interest rate may stop forex inflows –Ebo, Afrinvest Securities boss
Home / Opinion / NASU strike: Time for truce

NASU strike: Time for truce

— 13th March 2018

Jerome-Mario Utomi

Communication, in the words of Grunig and Hunt, is the biggest tool mankind has as a potential way of overcoming difficulties. But in most cases, we have it abandoned and embrace traveling the circumference of chaos before coming to access this powerful instrument.

A fitting example of the above is the current protracted industrial action embarked on by the Non-Academic Staff Union of the Nigerian universities (NASU) to press home their demand for ‘Earned Allowance’, an exercise that has lasted for over three months with the group staging a peaceful protest on March 8, 2018 in Abuja.

Mundane and inoffensive as the demand may appear, it has become a worrying development that strikes in our educational institutions have become not just incessant but a regular trademark to the extent that before the dust raised by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike will go down, that of the NASU is up.

Also revealing is the fact that this current strike has since morphed from a conventional action to an emblematic one that sermonizes on two cardinal messages; first, that the Federal Government has become a self-declared enemy of education in Nigeria with neglect and underfunding as a formidable tool. NASU on its part has resolved via its rigid posturing to suffer the students they were hired to serve.

The fears as expressed cannot be regarded as unfounded, as the Federal Government has barefacedly disregarded the Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] recently entered with NASU.   The Joint Action Committee (JAC), the umbrella body of the non-academic staff unions on the other hand, has been brazenly unable to articulate, and comprehensively communicate their demands before taking to industrial action. Their recent statement bears eloquent testimony to this fact.

The said statement by JAC, among other things, stated that ‘the Earned Allowance, they received from the Federal Government was too meager compared to what ASUU received’, while calling the Federal Government to explain the rationale behind the disparity.

Arguably, a well-chiseled remark, but, it has again necessitated the question as to what exactly is NASU fighting for; merited allowance or a fight propelled by envy that ASUU got the lion share of the earned allowance?

Regrettably, the ultimate result of what the Federal Government and NASU are doing currently is in the womb of time. An occurrence that the result may not be palatable if the trend is allowed to complete its gestation without something dramatic done to have it aborted.

According to what the people are saying, no matter how reasonable the decision of the government or that of NASU may be, they need to urgently get the fears of the masses allayed, as a visit to these universities will show that they share but a common denominator; pain.

While the returning students now wear a forlorn look, the new intakes have frustration/despair painted all over. Their parents are not left out in this mood, as they bemoan the present fate of their children; in their sorrows and hardship. 

If you are in doubt of the magnitude of this harsh impact,  then check out a development where academic activities have since resumed without the usual support of the non-teaching staff. New students that ought to be adequately guided are now allowed to wallow in cluelessness even as some schools are conducting examination without the supervisory assistance of the non-academic staff.

Aside the above, Nigerians are saying that the whole arrangement appears discomforting to the fresh students that have paid the hostel fees without any hostel allocated to them.

 Again, what becomes the fate of the hostel fees paid since many are writing their first semester examinations without the hostel accommodation they paid for? Is the part of the money paid going to be refunded to them?

However, noble the demands of NASU may be, keen watchers of the situation, feel that their action is likened to the decision of a father refusing to send his son to school simply because his own father failed to train him. What these students are suffering at the hands of NASU is, but a transferred aggression orchestrated by the Federal Government’s inability to meet their demands.

No doubt, this sorry state has understandably raised worry among the students, their parents as well as irked the sensibility of the critical stakeholders; with many wondering what the future holds for our educational sector while others now query why the government cannot take its policies on education seriously?

But against all speculations, the  policy inconsistency may not be the only problem standing against tertiary education smooth sail in Nigeria as a further peep into the nation’s educational sector will further reveal  that achieving a smooth operation of  academic calendar is usually bedeviled by inadequate funding occasioned by our nation’s inability to heed to the United Nations Educational Scientific, and Cultural Organization [UNESCO] budgetary  recommendation,  which states  that any nation desirous  of  achieving a development  must  allocate  at least  26% of its annual budget to the education sector.

 When you juxtapose this recommendation with the nation’s 2018 budgetary allocation on education, which hovers around 7%, it will further provide more insight to situating why our entire educational sector is on its knees.

This problem of poor funding is again compounded by the Federal Government’s obvious reluctant respect for education as the government is known to be a dispenser of goodness by proxy when it concerns education, but gets directly involved in other social cum political activities.

Although, it’s not as if the government is not making any effort to have the problem solved as recent development has shown, the rigid posturing of the (JAC) is further fuelling this crisis while subjecting the innocent students to severe hardship. Therefore, to bring about a truce in the interim, the Federal Government and NASU must dialogue and iron out the grey areas in the trade dispute.

Nigerians will equally appreciate the government looks into the age-long underfunding challenge of our educational sector, which has kept the entire sector in a sordid state. NASU, on their path, should learn to have the interest of these students at heart when considering industrial action and jettison its rigid posturing in negotiation as recently demonstrated.

 

JeromeMario writes via;[email protected]

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

VAIDS: How data mining drives tax compliance

— 13th March 2018

Omodele Adigun As the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) prepares to wind down its tax amnesty programme, the Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), its data mining component, has been considered the most effective tool to whip tax dodgers into line. Just five months into the nine-month schedule, the scheme was said to have…

  • ‘Land Use Charge proceeds’ll wean Lagos off bond market’

    — 13th March 2018

    Omodele Adigun With the implementation of the new Land Use  Charge (LUC) law, the Lagos State government is planning to use its proceeds to execute ongoing infrastructural projects rather than continuing borrowing from the bond market, its Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, has said. Bamigbetan, who stated this at a media parley…

  • AMCON wants special market to sell off ‘stockpile of assets’

    — 13th March 2018

    The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) says a special market should be created to enable it to sell the stockpile of assets tied to it. The corporation said the market will be called AMCON Market. According to a statement released on Sunday, Eberechukwu Uneze, an Executive Director at AMCON, made the call while declaring…

  • Crashing interest rate may stop forex inflows –Ebo, Afrinvest Securities boss

    — 13th March 2018

    Omodele Adigun As manufacturers in the country are clamouring for low interest rate, Mr Ayodeji Ebo, the Chief Executive Officer of Afrinvest Securities Limited,has cautioned that doing so now may cause sudden exit of foreign portfolio investors.  “We know that we still need the foreign investors to be coming . But by the time they…

  • Nationwide blackout imminent over 92% payment shortfall to Gencos

    — 13th March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu Nigerian electricity consumers might soon be thrown into a nationwide blackout following a recent warning letter to power generation companies (Gencos) for termination of gas supplies contract over mounting debt, Daily Sun has learnt. It was revealed that the precarious situation of the Gencos was, further compounded by the 92 per cent payment…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share