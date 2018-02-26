NASS’ll continue to pursue people-oriented legislation, says Dogara

BillyGraham Abel Yola.

The Speaker, House of Representative, RT. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, says the National Assembly would always seek to promote a people oriented legislation.

Dogara said that the contributions and hard work of legislators like spokesperson of the House, Hon. Abdulrszak Namdas, would ensure that the interest of constituents and the country at large will be protected.

The Speaker made the remarks, at the weekend, at the turbanning ceremony of Hon. Namdas as the Ganwi Ganye and the commissioning of his ultra-modern civic center in Ganye local government in Adamawa state.

Dogara commended the lawmaker for his giant strides in making the dividends of democracy available to his people and also for his contributions on issues at the National Assembly which has made the assembly richer.

Te Speaker, who was also the special guest of honour at the turbanning ceremony said, “The title bestowed on the legislator befits him and it is a well deserved honour.”

He described Namdas as ‘a true patriot to his people, the National Assembly and Nigeria in general.’

Speaking at the occasion, Hon. Namdas said that politicians must be committed to the welfare of their people in order to remain relevant in this current political era explaining that politicians must improve on their society and Learn from the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari that has endeared him to millions of Nigerians.

Namdas also said young Nigerians should adopt the quality of integrity of president Muhamnadu Buhari and become active in the current political stage in order to bring the much needed change the country.

His words, ” My title, the Gangwi which means ‘the patriot’ is a testament to my unflinching commitment to the welfare of my people and would spur me into doing much more than what I have done to earn me the title.

“We have just commissioned a gigantic event center worth about one hundred and fifty million naira for the benefit of our community.

“This event center is not a constituency project but something I decided to do for my people. The event is equipped with facilities for the training of young people in various skills.

“If I was just thinking about myself, I would have build it in Abuja or Yola, where I could make money for myself but we have to put our people first.”

Namdas called on politicians to see their position in office as a privilege to serve and make positive impact in the lives of their people.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla of Adamawa State, described Hon. Namdas as an epitome of the quality of representation that projects the change APC stands for.

He described Namdas as a true representative of his people committed taking the dividends of democracy to his constituency.

Governor Jibrilla used the occasion to warn politicians in the state against taking their people for granted saying every politician has a responsibility to listen to his people and work hard to influence government projects to his constituency.

The governor made a strong call to the people of Adamawa not to vote underperforming politicians.

Governor Jibrilla said, “If I have not done anything deserving of a second term, then I should not be voted, but everyone interested in the progress of the state can testify of the good works we have done and the president has endorsed our good works by calling on other states to learn from us.

“And I urge you to do the same for all elected politicians in the state, do not vote for them if they don’t represent your interest. The era of underperforming politicians is gone.”

He called on the residents of the area to support Abdulrazak Namdas to continue the good works he has been doing for his constituency.

He assures them that the efforts put in by the lawmaker would soon pay off as the road linking Ganye and Mayo Belwa local governments would soon be awarded for construction.

Jibrilla praised the speaker of the house of representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara for working in the interest of the nation and that of Adamawa state.

The highlight of occasion include the turbanning of Hon. Namdas as the Gangwi (The Patriot) and the commissioning of an ultra-modern event center by the speaker of the house of representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.