NASS rejects Buhari’s Executive Order 6

The National Assembly yesterday rejected the Executive Order 6, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last week, and urged the President to suspend its implementation, noting that it is similar to Decree 2 of 1984.

While the House of Representatives resolved to constitute an ad hoc committee to investigate all the executive orders signed and other subsidiary legislations, the Senate asked the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, to appear before it to explain the constitutional basis for the order.

The House gave its Ad-hoc Committee four weeks to complete its assignment.

The House equally directed Malami and the Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC), to make available to it a comprehensive list of all subsidiary legislations published in the Federal Government gazette within two weeks. He was also summoned to appear before the House.

This followed the adoption of a motion on “Urgent Need to Investigate the Constitutional Compliance of All Subsidiary Legislation and Executive Orders by the Executive Arm of Government,” sponsored by Nicholas Ossai and 25 oth- ers, under matters of urgent public importance.

However, immediately the motion, which generated a heated debate, with lawmakers shouting at one another was adopted, some All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers staged a walkout to protest the decision.

Ossai had argued that the Executive Order, which empowered government to restrict dealing on the assets of persons suspected of corruption, pending the outcome of investigation, was a violation of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and an attempt to usurp the powers of the legislature.