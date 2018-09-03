NASS needs urgent restructuring, patriotic members – Majekodunmi, ADC chieftain

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

An Ogun State chieftain and national leader of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Femi Majeokunmi, says unless an urgent restructuring of the National Assembly is carried out as well as reorientation of its members, Nigeria would continue to witness bad governance.

Majekodumi, who opined that Nigerians only enjoyed good governance and real dividends of democracy between 1999 and 2003 said, “Nigerians must unite to stop the National Assembly from legislating and grabbing a big bunch of the wealth of this country for themselves at the detriment of the people”.

READ ALSO: FG to lobby banks on 5% lending rate to farmers

He stated these at the weekend in Abeokuta, while briefing newsmen on his intention to contest for Ogun Central senatorial district seat come 2019, under the platform of ADC.

Majekodunmi, who is the caretaker committee chairman of ADC, in Oyo State, bemoaned the huge salaries and allowances of members of the NASS, which he said remained the highest in the world.

He added that the federal legislators have been successful in carving a humongous fiscal allocation to themselves, saying that their oversight functions have been turned to make money for themselves.

He, therefore, emphasised that there was a need for a new set of patriotic and sincere Nigerians, to get into the National Assembly in order to effect the needed change.

Majekodunmi, however, disclosed that he decided to vie for a senatorial seat because of his committed patriotism to herald a “new era in legislation, with a view to reversing the the ugly and very unacceptable situation for Nigeria to move forward”.

He noted further that Ogun Central, since 1999, has failed to witness a quality representation at the Senate, saying if given the opportunity to serve, he would make the difference and provide the senatorial impact that have been lacking.

“For sometimes past, and presently, Nigeria and her people have suffered and very much still suffering from lack of good governance, corrupt legislation, extreme poverty, insecurity, economic problems, misdirected and misplaced priorities, moribund and decayed infrastructure. There is therefore an urgent need to end these maladies that have befallen Nigeria and her people.

“Specifically, there is need to restructure and reorientate the National Assembly – Senate and House of Representatives. There must be an end to the NASS legislating and grabbing a big bunch of the wealth of this country for themselves to the detriment of the people. Salaries and allowances of members of the NASS are the highest in the world, in a country where the so-called middle class is obliterated.

READ ALSO: FG seals 321 Pharmaceutical outlets in Bayelsa

“Members have been able to carve a huge fiscal allocation to themselves, it is a shame for the government and people of this country. There is a need for change in the National Assembly, there is need for reorientation, and until the system is changed, there is no hope for Nigeria”. Majekodumi stated.

The two time Ogun gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and United Nigerian Congress Party (UNCP), in 1991and 1998 respectively, however, boasted that ADC, as party built on principle, would not only win the governorship in Ogun State, but several other elective positions in 2019.