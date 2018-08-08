NASS leadership in closed-door meeting with INEC

The leadership of the National Assembly are currently in a closed-door meeting with the management of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The federal lawmakers led by Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara are in closed door meeting with Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu.

The meeting is being held at the National Assembly had been scheduled for Tuesday but was shifted due to the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The meeting is expected to discuss pending issues of the election budget and other sundry matters.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 17 written to the two chambers seeking N242 billion for the conduct of the 2019 general elections, while also seeking virement of some projects already inserted into the 2018 budget.

Details later…..