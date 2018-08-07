Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has said that the Police were not involved in the siege on the National Assembly.

He described the siege as ‘a surprise’ to him.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo which lasted an hour, IGP Idris said he was yet to be briefed on the development.

The sacked Director General State Security Services (DSS), Lawal Musa Daura, was also at the meeting.

READ ALSO: NASS invasion: ADP condemns act, hails DSS DG’s sack

Daura’s sack was announced via a two-paragraph press statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Acting President, Laolu Akande.

Asked what his opinion was about the siege, IGP Idris said, “I’ve not received the detailed picture of the event. When I have a detailed picture, we’ll make a release about it.”

On whether the Police was involved, he said “Police are not involved.”