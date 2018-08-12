NASS invation: Political tension hit hard on stock market

“So, the international investors are probably drawing back as they are seeing our economy as unstable and unserious and this as a result is running down the capital market, as well as the shareholders who live on the capital market because we cannot call ourselves rich people but as poor people whose future is under threat as prices are crashing almost every day and nobody is looking at bailing us out. I am urging for these investors to calm their nerves and hang in there so that we all don’t lose our investments just like that.”

On his part, Co-founder, NSSA, Alhaji Gbadebo Olatokunbo, described the political uncertainties as a temporal situation and urged investors not to panic. According to him, “the economy is going as it should as it does not affect government policy and so there is simply no need to panic. Those who are not used to the Nigerian climate of politics will come back when they discover it was simply a masquerade dance of some politicians.”