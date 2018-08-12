NASS invation: Political tension hit hard on stock market— 12th August 2018
Trend in the market may continue as investors may likely make a comeback to the market after the political tension is doused.
– Stock market indices weakened by N102 billion
Chinwendu Obienyi
Political anxiety has continued to spark volatility and induce sell offs on the equity sector of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as virtually all the major blue chips depreciated in price, causing the market capitalization to slip further by N102 billion in four consecutive trading sessions.
This can be attributed to the recent invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) who took over the complex, brandishing guns and wearing masks to deny federal lawmakers, journalists and staffers of the National Assembly from having access to the building.
Specifically, at the close of transactions on Thursday, the All-Share Index (ASI) shed 67.16 basis points, representing a decline of 0.19 per cent to close at 36,232.66 points, falling by 5.1 per cent so far this year, after climbing 42 per cent last year while the market capitalization lost N22 billion to close at N13.228 billion.
READ ALSO: NSE: Market indices decline further
Accordingly, the Month-to- Date and Year-to-Date losses moderated to -2.12 and -5.26 per cent, respectively while second-quarter earnings have been mixed, with most banks posting declines in loan growth, citing a weak economy with several consumer goods companies recording lower profits.
Consequently, the Insurance (-1.24 per cent), Oil & Gas (-0.68 per cent), and Banking (-0.12 per cent) indices closed negative, following selloffs of LINKASSURE (-10.00 per cent), JAPAULOIL (-10.00 per cent), and FBNH (-4.52 per cent) shares, respectively.
On the flip side, gains in International Breweries (+1.64 per cent) shares, led to upturn in the Consumer Goods (+0.09 per cent) index, while nil return was posted in the Industrial Goods index.
Newly-listed fertilizer firm Notore Chemicals Industries Plc reported a wider loss before taxes for the nine-months to June even as its shares dropped 8.8 per cent in the week after listing.
However, the total volume and value of trades rose by 65.09 and 76.85 per cent, to 188.26 million shares and N1.29 billion, respectively, traded in 2,795 deals.
Transaction in the shares of UBA topped the activity chart with 27.219 million shares valued at N260.23 million. Law Union followed with 25.000 million shares worth N22.500 million, Zenith Bank sold 19.91 million shares valued at N471.38 million while Courtville transacted 19.69 million shares worth N3.04 million.
Last week, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Nigeria’s third most senior elected official, defected from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to the main opposition, leading to the argument from market analysts and stakeholders that if the political space remains tensed, the volatility recorded so far will be heightened and as well affect the slope of the market.
Analysts at Cordros Capital Limited said, “In the absence of a positive one-off catalyst, as well as brewing political concerns, we guide investors to trade cautiously in the short to medium term. However, stable macroeconomic fundamentals remain supportive of recovery in the long-term.”
Speaking to Sunday Sun on telephone, the Chief Executive Officer, Cowry Asset Management, Johnson Chukwu, explained that the current situation has affected the price of stocks, added that the economy might be bereft of foreign investments until after the elections.
Chukwu argued that foreign investors will not be bullish in investing in the current unstable environment, rather they will remain on the sidelines to watch the development in the political space.
“It is unhealthy, but it happens in many other countries whereby prior to general elections, there will be a slowdown in foreign investment in-flow into that country so Nigeria is not left out as the political uncertainties coupled with the National Assembly invasion will exacerbate the concerns of foreign portfolio investors. There is definitely no way a country will have an election and there would not be a slowdown in economic activities, which as a result will affect the stock market prices, as well as affect demand and supply and so any form of uncertainty affect the market slope,” he said.
READ ALSO: Nigeria investment summit: Adeosun, Emefiele apologise to US investors
Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, APT Securities, Kurfi Garba, stated that the political uncertainties has played its part on the disappointing earnings results of some companies and added that trend in the market may continue as investors may likely make a comeback to the market after the political tension is doused.
Garba said: “The market does not work well when there is uncertainty as this affects the prices of stocks, but going forward, I do not envisage that the market will do well, however, individual stocks may go up depending on their performance. Probably after the primary elections, these investors who are already taking their profit will do their calculations and then make a comeback and begin to take position in the market.”
Corroborating, Grand Patron, Nigerian Shareholders’ Solidarity Association (NSSA), Timothy Adesiyan, stated that the current situation has become worse than what it used to be, adding that the future of shareholders who live on the capital market is under threat.
“In a year of election, the capital market suffers as a result of a crash in stock prices and so it is after the results of the election that portfolio investors and other investors make up their minds to come back at least to work with the government which they presume will be for the next four years.
READ ALSO: Stock prices, market indices in free fall
“So, the international investors are probably drawing back as they are seeing our economy as unstable and unserious and this as a result is running down the capital market, as well as the shareholders who live on the capital market because we cannot call ourselves rich people but as poor people whose future is under threat as prices are crashing almost every day and nobody is looking at bailing us out. I am urging for these investors to calm their nerves and hang in there so that we all don’t lose our investments just like that.”
On his part, Co-founder, NSSA, Alhaji Gbadebo Olatokunbo, described the political uncertainties as a temporal situation and urged investors not to panic.
According to him, “the economy is going as it should as it does not affect government policy and so there is simply no need to panic. Those who are not used to the Nigerian climate of politics will come back when they discover it was simply a masquerade dance of some politicians.”
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Daura: PDP charges Buhari, APC to speak out on alleged N21b loot12th August 2018
-
Real reason Daura was sacked11th August 2018
-
Lawal Daura: The inside story11th August 2018
Latest
NASS invation: Political tension hit hard on stock market— 12th August 2018
Trend in the market may continue as investors may likely make a comeback to the market after the political tension is doused. – Stock market indices weakened by N102 billion Chinwendu Obienyi Political anxiety has continued to spark volatility and induce sell offs on the equity sector of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as virtually…
-
Nobody’ll emerge candidate in APGA without contest – Ifeanyi Ubah— 12th August 2018
“Nobody will lead the party in 2019 from my zone without a contest. Power is not given, you struggle for power through a legal or constitutional framework” • Gives reasons he wants to go to Senate Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, has said…
-
2019: PDP, CUPP, the defectors and hurdles ahead— 12th August 2018
One position, which fear of the contest has heightened as a result of the formation of the CUPP, is the presidential ticket of the opposition party. Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Six weeks ago, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 38 other political parties to form a grand alliance ostensibly to…
-
Daura: PDP charges Buhari, APC to speak out on alleged N21b loot— 12th August 2018
“Nigerians are already aware of the leaked memo detailing alleged underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion at the NNPC…” Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to speak out on the N21 billion, guns and thousands of Permanent Voter Cards…
-
Ekiti murder: APC, PDP trade blames— 12th August 2018
In a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Wole Olujobi, Fayemi expressed shock and sadness over the late Ojo’s murder, – Perpetrator must not escape justice, say Fayose, Fayemi Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The All Progressives Congress (APC) and ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti on Saturday traded blames over the tragic…
-
Entertainment
I cried each time I reminisced about good times I shared with my ex –Yetunde Bakare, actress— 12th August 2018
Each time I reminisced about all the precious moments I shared with the man, I’ll just burst into tears and cry uncontrollably. But that’s in the past now. Damilola Fatunmise Chubby but pretty actress, Yetunde Bakare, is one of the most sought after faces in the movie industry. Aside interpreting her roles perfectly, the single…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu— 8th August 2018
GSAC has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Rochas Okorocha to use their board of mercy and release Egbunuche Magnus Eze, Enugu Anywhere in the world, 100 years is usually marked with fanfare but not so for Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who clocked 100 last Saturday; August 4, within the confines of…
-
Features
PERSONALITY OF THE WEEK: Lawal Musa Daura: When a hunter is hunted down— 12th August 2018
Today, Daura is still being investigated, a clear case of the hunter being the hunted. Today, even his loyalty to the President and national interest is being questioned “Even a superpower has its limits.” – Ariel Sharon Onyedika Agbedo After 1,131 days in office as the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS),…
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
Dissecting Nigeria’s leadership challenge— 10th August 2018
• At Ray Ekpu’s 70th birthday colloquium, experts analyse and dissect nation’s unending political crises Tope Adeboboye and Ismail Omipidan Since its independence in 1960, Nigeria has been bedevilled by a ceaseless run of seemingly intractable challenges. Over the years, sundry factors have been brandished by different experts as reasons for the country’s stunted socio-economic…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
2019: Okotie’s charter for an interim government— 10th August 2018
George Okolo The elections since the return to civil rule in 1999 have produced four presidents, three from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one, the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, from the All Progressives Congress (APC). These leaders represent the two dominant alternative policy options and ideologies that govern our polity. Yet, none of these…
Columnists
-
“I DIDN’T want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger”— 12th August 2018
“Thanks but no thanks!” I said breathlessly. I didn’t want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger… Efe Anaughe I was not so surprised when Dennis and Rick attended Mom’s Thanksgiving. I have come to expect anything when it comes to both Men. I carefully avoided them throughout the ceremony. It…
-
Toxic thoughts we need to DROP— 12th August 2018
According to Dr Herbert Benson, MD, and president of Harvard Medical School’s Mind-Body Institute toxic thoughts lead to stress, which affects our body’s natural healing capacities. Bisi Daniels Thoughts matter a lot because most actions result from thought. But some people overthink or continue running thoughts that run down their health. Experts continue to study…
-
Men, the invisible victims of domestic violence— 12th August 2018
Unfortunately, there are many men who suffer physical and domestic abuse silently. They are the invisible victims who know that no one cares about them. Bolatito Olaitan I have been highly criticized that my writings are often biased against men. I have been told times without number that I am a man hater because I come…
-
We deserve our leaders, don’t we?— 12th August 2018
You and I know them. We are, followers and leaders alike, a floundering people, like leaves in the wind, not sure how we got in the wind… Funke Egbemode Nigerians are an interesting people living in a place called Nigeria, which is not always a positively interesting place. In fact, sometimes some of us are…
-
Shame the rapist, not the victim— 11th August 2018
Stop making excuses to justify rape. Rape is not the victim’s fault, neither is rape an accident or a mistake. It is a specific choice of a rapist to rape. Amaka Nicholas I was barely 13-years-old but was quite big for my age. It was one of those days my dad didn’t come to pick…
-
Deception in marriage— 11th August 2018
Osondu Anyalechi In her Column, in the Sun newspaper of July 29, 2018, Funke Egbemode wrote on, ‘My born-again lover’, detailing, in her characteristic beautiful style, how some Christians hide their ills from their intending spouses. She highlighted three of them: impotency of a husband, abnormally large size of a husband’s penis and a wife…
-
Paths to Happiness— 11th August 2018
Kate Halim If you are in a relationship and you want to make it work, it’s worth putting in some efforts and taking steps that you could take to make life smoother for your partner and, by extension, you. Happiness is not hard to accomplish when you are committed to making your relationship work. Making…
-
Mediating family businesses— 11th August 2018
Problems in family businesses can extend outside of the family. One of the largest problems family-owned businesses face is non-related employee retention. Valentino Buoro I recently chanced on an interesting article on mediating family businesses published on mediate.com. Though not a product of a Nigerian writer, the views expressed by the author, Stephen McDonough, are…
-
Real reason Daura was sacked— 11th August 2018
• His storm troopers scared the ‘hail’ out of my son Chika Abanobi “Daddy, daddy, come and see Jihadi John. He is in our room. He is in our parlour,” Junior said as he ran into our bedroom. Panting. Jihadi John inside our room? Inside our parlour? How come? Jihadi John? The one that we…
-
What single mothers should seek in potential companions— 11th August 2018
Even if you vow not to marry a single mother as a man, this doesn’t stop these women from dating and marrying better men who know their worth. Kate Halim I laugh when some people talk down on single mothers. Yet these same slimy individuals sneak into these women’s phones and inboxes to demand free…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply