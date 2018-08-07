– The Sun News
NASS invastion’s legislative matter, says APC

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has frowned at involvement of the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to the invasion of the National Assembly.

The ruling party described the invasion by the Department of State Services (DSS) personnel as ‘a purely legislative affair’.

The invasion of the National Assembly has come under severe criticisms including from the international communities, on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development in a statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Yekini Nabena, the ruling party expressed disappointment over the attempts to drag APC national chairman into the matter.

The party stressed that though it was monitoring situation of things at the National Assembly, it was wrong mischievously adding partisan dimension to it.

READ ALSO: Pray for Nigerian leaders to rule with fear of God, Buhari's wife tells women

According to the statement; “Our attention has been drawn to mischievous attempts in some partisan quarters to link Tuesday’s developments in the National Assembly to the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“While the party is monitoring the developments in the National Assembly like every other concerned Nigerian and stakeholder, there is absolutely no basis for all the false allegations and attempt to blame the APC National Chairman for the development there. It is strictly a legislative matter,” the statement read.

