– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - NASS invasion: Senate mulls motion demanding probe
17th August 2018 - Party primaries: INEC issues Sept 15 deadline to political parties
17th August 2018 - 2019: Buhari promises free, fair polls
17th August 2018 - Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Hausa in Katsina
17th August 2018 - Governors raise issue of minimum wage
17th August 2018 - Normalcy returns in Anambra as IPMAN calls off strike
17th August 2018 - Agriculture, real sector to get CBN, banks’ CRR lending at 9%
17th August 2018 - Iwobi, Musa react to Victor Moses’ retirement
17th August 2018 - Electioneering activities may encumber PIGB implementation timelines – Stakeholders
17th August 2018 - IBB: Celebrating the People’s General at 77
Home / Cover / National / NASS invasion: Senate mulls motion demanding probe
MOTION TO PROBE

NASS invasion: Senate mulls motion demanding probe

— 17th August 2018

One of the priority assignments of the Senate on resumption would be a motion on the floor in which the National Assembly siege would be debated…

Sunday Ani

Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Isa Hamma Misau and his counterpart in the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Rafiu Ibrahim, have vowed to sponsor a motion, which would ensure that a judicial commission of enquiry is established by the Federal Government to unravel the circumstances surrounding the invasion of the National Assembly complex by masked operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

READ ALSO: Masked DSS operatives take over NASS security

In a statement jointly signed, they argued that an open enquiry would enable Nigerians know what led to the siege, as well as the masterminds of the plot to illegally take over the National Assembly.

They stated that one of the priority assignments of the Senate on resumption would be a motion on the floor in which the National Assembly siege and the rape on democracy would be debated and appropriate resolutions taken on how to redress the situation.

“Is it not curious that the Federal Government has not deemed it necessary to constitute a judicial panel to conduct an impartial and public enquiry into the recent siege to the National Assembly, which amounted to a coup against democracy in the country?

“The Federal Government cannot afford to sweep this treasonable act under the carpet or commit it to a secret in-house committee that may fail to do justice to the matter by treating the heist like business as usual. Sacking the former Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura, does not end this. That is just a knee-jerk, spontaneous reaction. We now need to understand how to cut off the cancer.

READ ALSO: Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized

“The National Assembly must insist on getting to the root of the case. We must understand the causes of the invasion and unravel the brains behind the anti-democratic action, in order to bring the perpetrators to book and prevent future occurrence. The inquiry must not be subjected to executive manipulation and cover up. We must ensure transparency and that is why an open judicial inquiry is what is needed now. A judicial commission of enquiry, holding its investigation in an open environment will help.

“This we believe would serve as a deterrent to any person or group of persons that may want to contemplate such condemnable action in future,” they stated.

While warning that security forces should not be used to derail the nation’s democracy, they urged Nigerians and members of the international community to remain alert in order to frustrate further attempts to truncate the nation’s democracy through illegal deployment of security forces to intimidate, harass, and arrest political opponents.

READ ALSO: NASS invasion: Security agents should shed military mentality, embrace democracy tenets – Sani, ACF scribe

“The recent siege to the National Assembly must not happen again and the only way to prevent a recurrence is to ensure that the perpetrators and their evil collaborators are unmasked and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Anything less would only be condoning illegality and this will be unacceptable to Nigerians and our international development partners, who look up to Nigeria as a leading democratic nation in Africa.

“Any attempt to sweep this siege under the carpet by not setting up a judicial panel to determine the role and level of involvement of those who masterminded the shameful act will be resisted by the National Assembly, and by extension, Nigerians,” Misau and Ibrahim submitted.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MOTION TO PROBE

NASS invasion: Senate mulls motion demanding probe

— 17th August 2018

One of the priority assignments of the Senate on resumption would be a motion on the floor in which the National Assembly siege would be debated… Sunday Ani Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Isa Hamma Misau and his counterpart in the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Rafiu Ibrahim, have vowed to sponsor…

  • POLITICAL PARTY PRIMARIES DEADLINE

    Party primaries: INEC issues Sept 15 deadline to political parties

    — 17th August 2018

    “It is critical that the pledge by political parties arising from this summit must strongly address the issue of peaceful conduct of party primaries for the 2019 general election.” • Presents certificates to newly registered parties Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has issued September 15 deadline to all the 91 registered…

  • FREE AND FAIR CREDIBLE ELECTION

    2019: Buhari promises free, fair polls

    — 17th August 2018

    “Today, I pledge to Nigeria, my country, to promote free, fair and credible election, devoid of any form of interference in the activities of INEC…” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has promised not to interfere in the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) towards a free, fair and credible general elections in…

  • DAN BAIWAN HAUSA

    Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Hausa in Katsina

    — 17th August 2018

    “I‘ve the pleasure to write and inform you about the conferment of traditional title of Dan Baiwan Hausa on you,” the letter read Chukwudi Nweje Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has been conferred with the traditional title of Dan Baiwan Hausa by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, and his…

  • NGF - MINIMUM WAGE

    Governors raise issue of minimum wage

    — 17th August 2018

    The committee working on minimum wage is almost concluding negotiations on the matter while Federal Government has set a September date to roll out a new minimum wage for workers. • Say anti-graft fight must follow due process Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja. Governors under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) have called for the examination…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share