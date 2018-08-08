– The Sun News
SARAKI

NASS invasion: Saraki lauds Osinbajo, says ‘we won’t tolerate gangstersim’

— 8th August 2018

Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, at the National Assembly, while addressing a world press conference, singled out acting President Yemi Osinbajo for commendation in the way he (Osinbajo) reacted to the invasion of the complex by men of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday.

The Senate President, however, condemned the siege on the legislative assembly by security operatives, describing it as ‘an assault on democracy.’

He also assured those behind the siege that the Nigerian people would not tolerate what he called ‘gangstersim’ in politics.

Said he, “It is a matter of record that yesterday, lawmakers and staff of the National Assembly were prevented from entering the National Assembly Complex by heavily armed security agents of the Department of State Services (DSS). All entries to the Complex were blocked.”

“The National Assembly, the seat of democracy in Nigeria, was under lockdown. Senators and Members of the House of Representatives were prevented from gaining access.”

“The ensuing standoff was a show of shame that played itself out over several hours in full view of the country.

“In no circumstances should this have happened. And we as a nation reaped the bitter fruits instantaneously, as evident in media images relayed around the world, images that shame us as a democratic nation.

“The siege was also an act of cowardice by those seeking to carry out an illegal impeachment of the leadership of the Senate in flagrant disregard of the law.”

 

