NASS invasion primitive, threat to democracy–NLC

Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the recent invasion of the National Assembly by thugs, who made away with the symbol of authority of the Senate; the mace. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, described it as a primitive violation of the sanctity of the Senate and a huge threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

“It represents a throw-back to those dark old days we are better off without. It is equally a sad commentary on the quality of representation. We therefore condemn it in its entirety. We similarly invite all who love Nigeria to rise and condemn this crude and sordid act or conduct,” he stated.

While noting that differences are normal in a house packed full of representatives from different parts of the country, Wabba however, advised that any conflict should be resolved in a dignified manner befitting of men and women of character and learning.

The labour leader also called for thorough probe of the role of the National Assembly security personnel in the lapse, adding that appropriate sanctions should be meted to anyone found wanting.

According to him, “We do also believe that the National Assembly Security apparatus should be called to question for laxity or compromise.

“Whereas they have often distinguished themselves by keeping at bay constituents and peaceful protesters from the precincts of the National Assembly, these thugs seem to have walked on a laid red carpet.

“Could these agencies have been acting alone? What is the degree of their complicity? Whichever way, we condemn this primitive conduct and demand sanctions. Let it never happen again. There are better methods no matter the issues.” The mace was recovered and returned to the senate by the police on Thursday.