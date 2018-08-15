– The Sun News
NASS

NASS invasion: Nigerians deserve apology –Okonkwo

— 15th August 2018

The convener of an advocacy group for youth participation in politics, under the umbrella of “Together for Everybody: Working for Everyone,” Uche Annie-Okonkwo, has demanded apology, on behalf of Nigerians, from the leadership and men of the Department of State Services (DSS), over what he described as unacceptable invasion of the National Assembly.

Annie-Okonkwo, who is aspiring to represent the Idemili north and south Federal Constituency of Anambra State, on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), said he was particularly embarrassed by the security operatives’ action against an institution he so much revers and aspires to become one of its members by 2019.

READ ALSO: Igbo leaders seek new constitution before 2019 elections

“There are behaviours that are not just unacceptable, but, also, pointedly so grievous and completely abhorrent. No worse act can be this abhorrent than the rehearsed anarchy rendered in dark hoods by the DSS, upon this often harassed symbol of our democracy. In fact, it was an absurd theatre with no sense.”

Segun Adio

