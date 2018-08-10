– The Sun News
Latest
10th August 2018 - NASS invasion: IGP submits reports to Osinbajo
10th August 2018 - Chelsea ‘yanks off’ Victor Moses giant poster
10th August 2018 - Saraki as Buhari’s Achilles’ heel
10th August 2018 - Moses Simon dazzles in Levante debut
10th August 2018 - Nigeria Judokas shine at African Championships
10th August 2018 - Awesome Brands Magazine’s awards holds August 31
10th August 2018 - 100 golfers set for NHF Charity tourney
10th August 2018 - Ukiwe tasks Igbo living in Lagos on unity
10th August 2018 - Why you can’t succeed as an island
10th August 2018 - Oyo 2019: Moneybags’ll lose deposits –Adelabu
Home / Cover / National / NASS invasion: IGP submits reports to Osinbajo
NASS

NASS invasion: IGP submits reports to Osinbajo

— 10th August 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has described the barricade of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), as ‘gross violation of the Nigerian Constitution’.

This was even as he maintained that the police was not informed about the plans and has no pre-knowledge of the barbaric operation by the DSS.

Idris who made this known in the report he submitted to acting President Yemi  Osinbajo exonerated the police completely from the invasion and accused the former DSS boss for working for some politicians in the country for selfish interest.

He, however, did not mention the names of the politicians Daura was working for.

The IGP, in his report, sent to the acting president said the former DSS boss, who has been undergoing interrogation, had, in his confessional statement confessed, said to have being the brain behind the illegal siege of the National Assembly complex on the claims that he was working on intelligence reports that some persons were trying to smuggle arms and other dangerous weapons into the complex.

He also said that Daura did not inform the acting President on the so-called intelligence report, neither did he share same with the police and other security services.

Idris said, “The suspect, Mr. Daura had, in his statement, confessed and accepted to have deployed operatives of the state security services over a claimed of intelligence report that unauthorised persons were planning to smuggle undisclosed dangerous weapons and incriminating items into the National Assembly complex”

“He did not inform the acting President neither did he share the information with the Nigerian Police Force or other sister security agencies.

According to the report obtained by Daily Sun, in Abuja, the IGP further stated that “so many distinguished senators, honorable members and staff of the National Assembly who wanted to access to the National Assembly complex suffered humiliation, intimidation and were forcefully chased out of the Assembly complex at gunpoint by operatives of the state security services wearing hood and masks.”

Idris, in the report, stated the findings of the police about the invasions to include that “on 7/8/2018, the state security services invaded the National Assembly on the instruction of the Director General, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura.

“It was also established that senators, honorable members and staff of the National Assembly were prevented from entering the National Assembly complex”.

READ ALSO: Chelsea ‘yanks off’ Victor Moses giant poster

“Those who invaded and prevented National Assembly members were officers of the state security services”. Idris said in the report.

Before submitting the report on the role of the police on the siege, the IGP had, in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh said, “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to categorically state that its personnel were not involved in any way whatsoever in the blockade of the National Assembly in the early hours of today, August 7, 2018.

“The Force was not informed and has no pre-knowledge of the blockade.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby implores the Media and the general Public to disregard in entirety insinuations that Police personnel were involved in the blockade as untrue, misleading and a misinformation.

READ ALSO: Awesome Brands Magazine’s awards holds August 31

“The Nigeria Police Force will continue to ensure that the rule of law prevails, sustain the unflinching respect, support and protection of all constituent authorities and democratic institutions in the Country, while maintaining law and order, protection of lives and property Nationwide.”

Lawal Daura was, on Tuesday, sacked by acting President Yemi Osinbajo and handed over to the security agencies for interrogation on the  unathorised deployment of officers of the DSS on the National Assembly.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NASS

NASS invasion: IGP submits reports to Osinbajo

— 10th August 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has described the barricade of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), as ‘gross violation of the Nigerian Constitution’. This was even as he maintained that the police was not informed about the plans and has no pre-knowledge of the barbaric…

  • Victor Moses

    Chelsea ‘yanks off’ Victor Moses giant poster

    — 10th August 2018

    Chelsea have replaced Victor Moses’ giant poster at the tunnel of the Stamford Bridge with that of record-breaking goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Observers have insisted that this does not mean the Nigeria star does not have a future at ‘The Blues’. The development came at a point speculation emerged that Wolverhampton Wanderers had made a late…

  • Albacete

    Moses Simon dazzles in Levante debut

    — 10th August 2018

    Ahead of his official debut for La Liga outfit, Levante Moses Simon on Wednesday made an appearance for his new club as they claimed a 5-6 pre-season win over Albacete to lift the Campeones del trofeo. Both teams were tied at 2-2 with Simon introduced 73 minutes into the game for his debut, when his team were…

  • Judo

    Nigeria Judokas shine at African Championships

    — 10th August 2018

    Nigeria Judokas won 11 medals to emerge overall winner of the just concluded African judo international championships in Niger Republic. The female judokas won 5 gold and one silver while their male counterparts won 4 gold and 1 bronze medals. The female Judokas are; 2015 All Africa Games bronze medallist, Fatima Audu (-48kg) and Franca…

  • Awesome Brands Magazine’s awards holds August 31

    — 10th August 2018

    Organisers of Star Brand Awards (STABA), Awesome Brands Magazine, have disclosed that the award will hold on August 31, at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos. Publisher of Awesome Brands Magazine, George Nwachukwu, said the awards was conceptualised to honour brand excellence among the best of brands in Nigeria and across the world. He…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share