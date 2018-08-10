NASS invasion: IGP submits reports to Osinbajo

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has described the barricade of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), as ‘gross violation of the Nigerian Constitution’.

This was even as he maintained that the police was not informed about the plans and has no pre-knowledge of the barbaric operation by the DSS.

Idris who made this known in the report he submitted to acting President Yemi Osinbajo exonerated the police completely from the invasion and accused the former DSS boss for working for some politicians in the country for selfish interest.

He, however, did not mention the names of the politicians Daura was working for.

The IGP, in his report, sent to the acting president said the former DSS boss, who has been undergoing interrogation, had, in his confessional statement confessed, said to have being the brain behind the illegal siege of the National Assembly complex on the claims that he was working on intelligence reports that some persons were trying to smuggle arms and other dangerous weapons into the complex.

He also said that Daura did not inform the acting President on the so-called intelligence report, neither did he share same with the police and other security services.

Idris said, “The suspect, Mr. Daura had, in his statement, confessed and accepted to have deployed operatives of the state security services over a claimed of intelligence report that unauthorised persons were planning to smuggle undisclosed dangerous weapons and incriminating items into the National Assembly complex”

“He did not inform the acting President neither did he share the information with the Nigerian Police Force or other sister security agencies.

According to the report obtained by Daily Sun, in Abuja, the IGP further stated that “so many distinguished senators, honorable members and staff of the National Assembly who wanted to access to the National Assembly complex suffered humiliation, intimidation and were forcefully chased out of the Assembly complex at gunpoint by operatives of the state security services wearing hood and masks.”

Idris, in the report, stated the findings of the police about the invasions to include that “on 7/8/2018, the state security services invaded the National Assembly on the instruction of the Director General, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura.

“It was also established that senators, honorable members and staff of the National Assembly were prevented from entering the National Assembly complex”.

“Those who invaded and prevented National Assembly members were officers of the state security services”. Idris said in the report.

Before submitting the report on the role of the police on the siege, the IGP had, in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh said, “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to categorically state that its personnel were not involved in any way whatsoever in the blockade of the National Assembly in the early hours of today, August 7, 2018.

“The Force was not informed and has no pre-knowledge of the blockade.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby implores the Media and the general Public to disregard in entirety insinuations that Police personnel were involved in the blockade as untrue, misleading and a misinformation.

“The Nigeria Police Force will continue to ensure that the rule of law prevails, sustain the unflinching respect, support and protection of all constituent authorities and democratic institutions in the Country, while maintaining law and order, protection of lives and property Nationwide.”

Lawal Daura was, on Tuesday, sacked by acting President Yemi Osinbajo and handed over to the security agencies for interrogation on the unathorised deployment of officers of the DSS on the National Assembly.