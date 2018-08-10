NASS invasion: IGP indicts senators, politicians in report to Osinbajo

Idris exonerated the police completely from the invasion and accused the former DSS boss of working for some politicians for selfish interest.

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has indicted Senators and politicians in the report he submitted to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on the recent invasion of the National Assembly complex by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS).

The IGP described the incident as gross violation of the Nigerian Constitution. He said the police was not informed about the plans and has no pre-knowledge of the barbaric operation by the DSS. Idris exonerated the police completely from the invasion and accused the former DSS boss of working for some politicians in the country for selfish interest. He, however, did not mention the names of the politicians Daura was working for.

The IGP said the former DSS boss, who has been undergoing interrogation, had confessed to have been the brain behind the illegal siege to the assembly complex. He claimed that he was working on intelligence reports that some persons were trying to smuggle arms and other dangerous weapons into the complex.

He also said Daura did not inform the acting president of the so-called intelligence report, neither did he share same with the police and other security services.

He said: “The suspect, Mr. Daura, had, in his statement, confessed to have deployed operatives of the state security service on a claim of intelligence report that unauthorised persons were planning to smuggle undisclosed dangerous weapons and incriminating items into the National Assembly complex.

“He did not inform the acting President, neither did he share the information with the Nigerian police force or other sister security agencies.”

According to the report obtained by Daily Sun, in Abuja, the IGP, further stated that, “so many distinguished senators, members of the House of Representatives and staff of the National Assembly who wanted to access the National Assembly complex suffered humiliation, intimidation and were forcefully chased out of the assembly complex at gun point by operatives of the state security services wearing hood and masks.

“It was also established that senators, reps and staff of the National Assembly were prevented from entering the National Assembly complex.

“Those who invaded and prevented National Assembly members were officers of the state security service,” Idris said in the report. Before submitting the report on the role of the police on the siege, the IGP, had, in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer Moshood Jimoh, said “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to categorically state that its personnel were not involved in any way, whatsoever, in the blockade of the National Assembly in the early hours of today, August 7, 2018.

“The Nigeria Police Force will continue to ensure that the rule of law prevails, sustain the unflinching respect, support and protection of all constituent authorities and democratic institutions in the country, while maintaining law and order, protection of life and property nationwide.”