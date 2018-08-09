– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - NASS invasion: EU asks security agencies to remain neutral
9th August 2018 - Ogun VCDP trains 10 women processors on cassava recipes
9th August 2018 - Offa Robbery: CP advocates increased use of technology to fight crime
9th August 2018 - How Ajimobi forced us out of APC, by Rep
9th August 2018 - Russia calls new US sanctions draconian, rejects poisoning allegations
9th August 2018 - Scholarship: Oil firm targets students in 10 Rivers communities
9th August 2018 - Daura betrayed Buhari to Saraki, says ex-aide in a tell-all interview
9th August 2018 - Katsina North senatorial by-election: Two brothers lock horns on Saturday
9th August 2018 - Ebonyi: IRI seeks more women participation in politics
9th August 2018 - PDP: One week, many returnees
Home / Cover / National / NASS invasion: EU asks security agencies to remain neutral
NASS INVASION

NASS invasion: EU asks security agencies to remain neutral

— 9th August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Sequel to the invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, the European Union (EU) has asked security agencies in the country to remain neutral in the conduct of their duties.

The EU also asked security agencies in the country to ensure that independent institutions operate in line with their constitutional mandates, free from interference and intimidation.

In a statement titled ‘Local EU Statement on elections and conduct of law enforcement services’ made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja, by the Press Officer, Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States, Mr. Modestus Chukwulaka, the EU said it noted with concern, recent examples of interference in the democratic process by law enforcement services, particularly, the barring of access to the National Assembly.

The European regional body also expressed its full commitment to supporting democracy in Nigeria, even as it commended the Federal Government in its swift action to protect the independence of the National Assembly.

“The EU Heads of Missions have noted with concern recent examples of interference in the democratic process by law enforcement services – the most recent case being the barring of access to the National Assembly on August 7.

“The EU is fully committed to supporting democracy in Nigeria, and it commends the Federal Government’s swift action to protect the independence of the National Assembly as a critical pillar of democracy.

READ ALSO: Ogun VCDP trains 10 women processors on cassava recipes

“The EU reiterates the importance of all law enforcement services staying neutral and ensuring that independent institutions can operate in line with their constitutional mandates, free from interference and intimidation,” the EU said.

The EU also said the forthcoming general elections in 2019 were vital in ensuring national stability, peace and prosperity for all Nigerians.

It added that it was for the Nigerian people to decide the outcome of the elections.

The  EU further called on all stakeholders in the country to play their part so that voters can make their decision through a free, fair, credible and peaceful election process.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NASS INVASION

NASS invasion: EU asks security agencies to remain neutral

— 9th August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Sequel to the invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, the European Union (EU) has asked security agencies in the country to remain neutral in the conduct of their duties. The EU also asked security agencies in the country to ensure that independent institutions operate…

  • OGUN VCDP

    Ogun VCDP trains 10 women processors on cassava recipes

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Government/IFAD-assisted Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), in Ogun State, has trained 10 women cassava processors on various food recipes. Knowledge Management and Communication Officer of Ogun VCDP, Mr Ibukun Faneye, said this in a statement, in Abeokuta. Faneye said the women and their counterparts from Taraba and Niger states benefitted from a…

  • OFFA

    Offa Robbery: CP advocates increased use of technology to fight crime

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, Mr. Aminu Saleh, has called for increased use of technology to fight crime and ensure adequate security in the country. Saleh made the call in Ilorin while addressing officers and men of the Police after his tour to the Police Area Command and other police formations…

  • AJIMOBI

    How Ajimobi forced us out of APC, by Rep

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abiodun Olasupo (ADC- Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa) has blamed Governor Abiola Ajimobi for the defection of members of his Unity Forum in the Oyo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Olasupo who said this at Iwere-Ile in Iwajowa Local Government Area of…

  • SCHOLARSHIP

    Scholarship: Oil firm targets students in 10 Rivers communities

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN An operator in the oil and gas sector, Newcross Exploration and Production Ltd, says it will give scholarship to secondary school students in 10  communities in Akuku-Toru and Degema Local Government Areas of  Rivers State. Chief Alapuye Elekiye-Okpara, the company’s consultant for the 2017/2018 NNPC/NewcrossEP Scholarships, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share