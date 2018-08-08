– The Sun News
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Senate President Bukola Saraki of sponsoring thugs to foment violence in the upper legislative chamber all in a bid to stop his impeachment.

In the statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party claimed that it took the timely intervention of security operatives to forestalled the planned violence which could have led to possible deaths, injuries and destruction of property in the National Assembly, on Tuesday.

Insisting that the security report at its disposal revealed the level of Saraki’s involvement in the whole saga, the party reiterated the appeal to the Senate President to resign his position honourably.

READ ALSO: Court refuses to stop Adeleke as Osun PDP guber candidate

The statement read, “Following Tuesday’s incident at the National Assembly, our investigations have now uncovered the sinister plot hatched by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to foment violence in the legislative chamber all in a bid to stop his impeachment.

“Our investigations uncovered and noted the following: We are now aware that the timely intervention of the security operatives forestalled the planned violence which could have led to possible deaths, injuries and destruction of property in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“Why did the Senate President mobilise thugs to the National Assembly who almost lynched Hon. E.J. Agbonayinma, the only APC federal lawmaker present but for the timely intervention of security operatives.

“Why did the Senate President reconvene the National Assembly, ostensibly as a pre-emptive move to frustrate federal lawmakers move to impeach him.

“Is it not curious that only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) federal lawmakers were present in their numbers-some as early as 7:00a.m, while the majority APC federal lawmakers were elsewhere holding a caucus meeting on the state of the nation.

READ ALSO: Be good ambassadors of Gombe in holy land, Dankwambo tells intending pilgrims

“We call on security agencies and relevant bodies to as a matter of urgency probe these findings and take all necessary and legitimate action to stop these illegalities which pose a direct and ominous threat to our democracy.

“As espoused in our earlier statement, whilst our contention with the leadership of the National Assembly as currently constituted is a matter of public record, we still believe that the legislature as an independent arm of government must be allowed free reign for vibrant contestation of ideas and values amongst its members within the context of their constitutional mandate and for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

“Finally, we reiterate our call for the Senate President to resign from the position immediately as he no longer has the moral and legitimate ground to occupy that position as a member of the minority PDP. Going by the popular axiom, the majority will have their way, but the minority will have their say.”

 

