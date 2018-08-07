– The Sun News
NASS INVASION

NASS invasion: ADP condemns act, hails DSS DG’s sack

— 7th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has expressed displeasure over the invasion of the National Assembly complex by security personnel.

The complex was earlier, on Tuesday, besieged by stern-looking security personnel who were believed to be working for the alleged impeachment of the Senate President Bukola Saraki and rumoured enthronement of the former Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio as the substantive Senate President.

ADP chairman, Engr. Yabaji Sani, who spoke to Daily Sun, on Tuesday, in Abuja, said the act was undemocratic and a poster child for anarchy.

He also hailed the Federal Government for the removal from office, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, stressing that it should serve as an experimental guinea pigs for overzealous security personnel.

He went on to call for Daura’s prosecution, insisting the sack should come with a penalty.

READ ALSO: Resist dictatorship, Wike urges Nigerians

Said he, “These people do not have respect for Nigerians. They don’t like us and they are opportune to be there.

“The invasion is an embarrassment no matter what people say. The sack of Daura is a welcome development. I must commend the executive for taking such an action, if only it is true,” he added.

NASS INVASION

