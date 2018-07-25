NASS exodus: We respect defectors’ right to political association – APC

– The Sun News
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed concerns over Tuesday’s mass defection of its members at the National Assembly, but noted however that the party respects their rights to political associations.

The ruling party lamented that despite its efforts to stave off the situation the defectors have different considerations beyond the grievances.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ruling party, however, urged its members to remain calm as it continue to work hard to position the party strongly for the 2019 general elections.

Reacting formally to the defection at the National Assembly, the statement read; “The APC notes the development in the National Assembly with the defection of some of our members from the party.”

“In the last couple of weeks, our party leaders have worked to stave off this situation as responsible party leaders would do.

“It would appear however that the individuals involved have different considerations beyond the grievances that they were willing to discuss and which our leaders were willing to address.

“As a truly democratic party, we respect the right of every citizen to political association. Therefore, we urge our members to remain calm as we continue to work hard to position our party strongly for the next general elections.

READ ALSO: Edo lawmaker's suspension tears Owan West APC apart

“APC remains in firm control of 25 states of the 36 states of the federation and maintains a clear majority in the federal House of Representatives and state assemblies.

“We assure members and supporters that our great Party will continue to consolidate on our majority status in the lead-up to the 2019 General Elections, even as our government continue to work hard to deliver on our promises to Nigerians,” the statement read.

