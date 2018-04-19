The Sun News
Latest
19th April 2018 - NASS drops election re-ordering bill
19th April 2018 - Environmental pollution: Elephant in the room
19th April 2018 - Being in business is also being patriotic
19th April 2018 - 2019: Buhari is beatable –Bakare
19th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: It’s easy to defeat Fayose’s anointed -Olumilua, aspirant
19th April 2018 - Why Ugwuanyi deserves second term – Eze
19th April 2018 - Rivers South-East’s endorsement: Certification for Wike’s projects
19th April 2018 - A walk for Chibok girls
19th April 2018 - Succour for unemployed youths, others
19th April 2018 - For a better Nigeria
Home / National / NASS drops election re-ordering bill
NASS

NASS drops election re-ordering bill

— 19th April 2018

Fred Itua; Abuja, with agency report

Plans by the National Assembly, to clean up the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2010, yesterday, suffered a major setback when lawmakers loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari, opposed the amendment.

Lawmakers were sharply divided on the legality of the amendment at plenary.

This came even as the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, called for caution. He warned that, in order not to kill other important aspects of the amendments, the controversial issue of sequencing should be separated from other amendment clauses.

Buhari recently rejected the Amendment Bill, on the grounds of inconsistencies with the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The Bill, which was re-introduced by the chairman of the Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and  Electoral Matters, Senator Sulaiman Nazif,  was brought up, yesterday, for debate on its general principles.

But, in debating the Bill, majority of senators, drawn from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who spoke, called for outright rejection of the amendment.

They noted that changing the sequence of elections would not only serve as slight on the constitutional role of INEC, but would place additional financial burden on the Federal Government in the organisation and management of elections.

But, the Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio opposed the idea of changing the  sequence of elections.

“As a Senate, we cannot approbate and reprobate” and added that the sequence, as contained in the bill, has taken the Senate back several steps. He stressed that Senators should be honourable people and stand by their position whenever they take one and as such, he could not support the bill.

Regardless,  Ekweremadu intervened: “The president returned the bill with a number of observations which includes the lack of constitutional basis for us to legislate for State Electoral Commissions, which is in order. Another one was the powers of INEC as contained in the Constitution, but, I don’t want to go into the legality of these issues. On the other hand, we cannot, on the basis of the observations made by the president, say that the entire bill should be thrown away…”

Further debate on the bill was stood down for another legislative day. The committee was also mandated to separate sequencing from other items contained in the bill.

In the House of Representatives, Edward Pwajok, a Plateau lawmaker, who sponsored the bill, said he was withdrawing it.

The lawmaker, after consultations, said he was advised to withdraw the bill.

When he called for the withdrawal of the bill, Femi Gbajabiamila, leader of the house, raised a point of order, saying he was not informed of the intended withdrawal, despite his name being on the bill.

The house, however, adopted Pwajok’s prayer and subsequently dropped the bill.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NASS

NASS drops election re-ordering bill

— 19th April 2018

Fred Itua; Abuja, with agency report Plans by the National Assembly, to clean up the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2010, yesterday, suffered a major setback when lawmakers loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari, opposed the amendment. Lawmakers were sharply divided on the legality of the amendment at plenary. This came even as the Deputy Senate President,…

  • BAKARE

    2019: Buhari is beatable –Bakare

    — 19th April 2018

    Tunde Thomas A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Remi  Adiukwu–Bakare  has declared that President Muhammadu Buharı can be defeated in the 2019 presidential  contest, saying that all that is required is for PDP to present a formidable candidate that can face the president  in a free and fair  election. She also spoke…

  • Fayose

    Ekiti guber: It’s easy to defeat Fayose’s anointed -Olumilua, aspirant

    — 19th April 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja  Muyiwa Olumilua is the son of former governor of old Ondo State, Bamidele Olumilua. He believes he has what it takes to govern Ekiti, just as he believes the father’s name and antecedents would work in his favour. You are in for a big battle to win the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket…

  • Ugwuanyi

    Why Ugwuanyi deserves second term – Eze

    — 19th April 2018

    Zika Bobby Traditional ruler of Egali Amalla in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State and a Patron of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Igwe Patrick Eze has said the numerous endorsements of Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term as governor by stakeholders in the state is a welcome idea, saying the governor has performed excellently so far….

  • sky

    AIB releases final reports on 6 air accidents in Nigeria

    — 19th April 2018

    ..Blames NCAA, human error for incidents Louis Ibah   The Nigerian Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), yesterday released final reports of six air accidents and serious incidents that occurred in the Nigerian aviation industry between 2009 and 2014. Among the reports released was the accident involving an Associated Air aircraft with registration number, 5N-BJY, carrying the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share