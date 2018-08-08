NASS blockade: IPAC tasks security agencies on protection of democracy

NAN

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Wednesday urged security agencies to refrain from acts that could threaten democracy and its institutions

Mr Kola Ajayi, IPAC Chairman in Lagos, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN).

He was reacting to Tuesday’s blockade of the National Assembly complex by men of the Department of State Security Services (DSS), which drew criticism from many quarters.

The presidency had also condemned the blockade, saying it undermined freedom rights.

The acting president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, following the incident, announced the dismissal of DSS Director-General, Lawal Daura.

Ajayi, reacting to the blockade, said that security agencies should protect democracy rather than “suffocating it”.

“The blockade of the NASS complex by the DSS on Tuesday fell short of the role security agencies should play in democracy.

“The action was uncivilised and barbaric and clearly infringed on rights to peaceful Assembly.

“The security agencies in the country should learn from the ugly incident and never act in ways that threaten democracy, but safeguard it and its institutions”, he said.

Ajayi urged security agencies to be neutral on the issues of politics and display sense of patriotism and nation-building.

He commended the acting president, Prof. Osinbajo, for the responding swiftly to the incident by sacking Daura.

Ajayi said Osinbajo’s action had helped to reduce the tension created by the barricade and helped increase the level of belief in the country’s democracy.

The IPAC Chairman urged citizens to always do their best to preserve the system.