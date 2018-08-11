– The Sun News
Latest
11th August 2018 - NASS siege: FG plotting to frame us – Saraki, Ekweremadu
11th August 2018 - You’re a daydreamer, Saraki replies Oshiomhole
11th August 2018 - Saraki must go – Oshiomhole
11th August 2018 - Gunmen kill 9 in fresh Benue attack
11th August 2018 - ABOMINATION
11th August 2018 - 2 kids, 3 others burnt to death in Delta gas explosion
11th August 2018 - Accident claims 5 in Kogi
11th August 2018 - I want handsome rich man as husband – Damilola Aina, model
11th August 2018 - Barca insists on Pogba, as Mourinho blames star’s agent
11th August 2018 - AGHA NAOMI 07080842568
Home / Cover / National / NASS siege: FG plotting to frame us – Saraki, Ekweremadu
NASS BLOCKADE - FG PLOTTING AGAINST US

NASS siege: FG plotting to frame us – Saraki, Ekweremadu

— 11th August 2018

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has alleged plots to implicate him in Tuesday’s blockade of the National Assembly by men of Department of State Services (DSS).

In a joint statement signed by his media aide, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu and Mr Uche Anichukwu, aide to his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, Saraki said the plot was to also implicate other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers, including Ekweremadu.

READ ALSO: South East lawmakers spit fire over Ekweremadu

He said the Presidency had constituted a panel to review Police report and submit a final recommendation, adding that information available to them indicated that there were attempts to implicate them.

Saraki said that he had information that instead of a public inquiry or judicial commission to probe the incident as demanded by the public, the Presidency had commenced a process of “manipulation and fabrication’’.

He revealed that the Presidency had set up a closet panel, to work to a pre-determined conclusion in which they would claim that he and his deputy colluded with ex-DG of DSS, Lawal Daura, to stage the blockade at the assembly.

“They want to shield the fact that the previous night before the invasion and up till the early hours of Tuesday, there was a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senators.

“And, that the plan was for them to be moved in a Coaster bus into the National Assembly complex to purportedly remove us and select a new Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

“Their plot only failed because the media, particularly social media, Nigerians and international community responded very swiftly as some legislators who came into the complex were refused entry by gun-wielding and hooded security operatives. Now, they want to turn the facts and blame us for their botched plot against democracy.

READ ALSO: NASS invasion: EU asks security agencies to remain neutral

“We are hereby alerting all Nigerians and members of the international community that the present Nigerian government will stop at nothing to destroy, suppress and incapacitate the opposition.

This is their new tactics and plot as we approach the period of the 2019 polls.

“We hereby reiterate our earlier position that the coup against democracy as shown by last week’s invasion must be probed through an independent judicial commission of inquiry which will produce a comprehensive report.

READ ALSO: NASS invasion: IGP submits reports to Osinbajo

We reject any manipulated and fabricated investigation,” he stated.

Saraki added that his group had also uncovered a sinister plot in which the government planned to use anti-graft and security agencies to incarcerate them and some members of their families from next week. This, he said, was all in a bid to break their will and effect their removal.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NASS BLOCKADE - FG PLOTTING AGAINST US

NASS siege: FG plotting to frame us – Saraki, Ekweremadu

— 11th August 2018

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has alleged plots to implicate him in Tuesday’s blockade of the National Assembly by men of Department of State Services (DSS). In a joint statement signed by his media aide, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu and Mr Uche Anichukwu, aide to his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, Saraki said the plot…

  • CONTINUE TO DREAM

    You’re a daydreamer, Saraki replies Oshiomhole

    — 11th August 2018

    “They will continue to dream about their planned removal of the Senate President. They will need 73 Senators to lawfully remove Dr. Saraki…” Willy Eya The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has urged the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Adams Oshiuomhole to stop behaving as if he (Saraki) is the apparition haunting his life…

  • SARAKI MUST GO - OSHIOMHOLE

    Saraki must go – Oshiomhole

    — 11th August 2018

    Oshiomhole boasted that the party will not only deploy its machinery to stop him from returning to the Senate but will crumble the Saraki political dynasty Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that the only action that can save the Senate President, Bukola Saraki from impeachment will be his voluntary resignation…

  • BENUE NINE

    Gunmen kill 9 in fresh Benue attack

    — 11th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Nine persons have been killed and some others injured in Tse-Ujoh, Ikyurav-Tiev, Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State in an early morning attack on the village by some gunmen. Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Moses Yamu who confirmed the attack to Saturday Sun in a telephone chat on…

  • SON

    ABOMINATION

    — 11th August 2018

    – Woman sleeps with son to have a child for her husband – I did it to save my 2nd marriage, she pleads Linus Oota, Lafia The story of a woman sleeping with her son from her first marriage in order to raise children for her husband from her second marriage sounds so strange. Unbelievable!…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share