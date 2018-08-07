– The Sun News
NASS Blockade: Ag. President Osinbajo summons IG, DSS Boss
7th August 2018 - 2018 Hajj: Don’t strain diplomatic relations, NAHCON cautions journalists
7th August 2018 - Atiku condemns siege on National Assembly
7th August 2018 - Stakeholders await CBN directives on sale of commercial paper
7th August 2018 - Osun guber: APC candidate assures pensioners of payment of gratuity, pension arrears
7th August 2018 - Greece to tear down unlicenced constructions after killer blaze
7th August 2018 - Deal with Iran, incur America’s wrath, Trump fumes
7th August 2018 - 2 men docked for alleged theft of valuables worth N200k
7th August 2018 - India asks telecoms to block Facebook, WhatsApp in case of misuse
7th August 2018 - Lifeline for lepers’ colonies in Ogun
NASS Blockade: Ag. President Osinbajo summons IG, DSS Boss

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Director-General of the Department of State Security, Malam Lawan Daura at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the two security chiefs, who arrived Aso Rock at different times, were to update the acting president on security developments including the blockade of the National Assembly by security officials.

The Inspector-General of Police was the first to arrive at about 12.35 p.m. before the arrival of the DSS Director General at about 1.15 p.m.

The police and operatives of the DSS early on Tuesday, blocked the main gate of the National Assembly, preventing lawmakers and staff from gaining access into the complex.

The security operatives, however, later allowed the lawmakers access into the complex while journalists and other staff were barred.

