Samir Nasri is committed to earning a contract with West Ham United.

And he is even willing to train with the club to prove his fitness, per Sky Sports News.

The 31-year-old is serving a drugs ban that will be over at the end of December.

With the Hammers concerned about his fitness, Nasri will train with them to show he is worth a six month deal on nearly £80,000-per-week.

Nasri is wanted by manager Manuel Pellegrini, who worked with him at Manchester City.