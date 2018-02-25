Nasir El-Rufai: Memories of a superfly fury

Chidi Obineche

In clear defiance and fury, Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, last Tuesday brought down a building belonging to his arch rival, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, which was being used as the secretariat of a faction of his All Progressives Congress, APC. Perhaps, that could stand at the nadir of a boiling bitter feud between the duo.

The governor, who often smarts at a casual crack of a coke- can, took rivalry above the guilt- ridden gales of our age and even the gilded monument of our freedom. Beneath the inscrutable sinews of hope and impediments, el-Rufai mounted a horse clutching at his own straw.

Whether it was done to get the wart off his ass or to show that fern leaves have not lost their sharpness, the outrage and lessons it drew have left mountains of indignation and mass- hysteria on a nation struggling to overpower the numbing sensations of immodest politics and killings across the landscape.

Under conventional wisdom, in the privacy of your hotel room, what happens between you and a cockroach can be confidential, unless you want to share the story with others. By baring all fangs and breaking the limits with a frog on his head, El-Rufai is merely teaching his estranged friend and political ally that a crab that sleeps carelessly becomes the doomed companion of the menacing flood.

He is warning that the limp he-goat that teases the heated she- goat will surely have its head- gears descend to their feet. He tells Hunkuyi and his ilk that there is a subsisting agreement with “houseflies”. The “flies” don’t practice law and he doesn’t walk on the ceiling. His rage bespeaks Giacomo Casanova in his eternal words that you “Be the flame, not the moth.”

Brushing aside all downsides, the governor forgets that when a bird is alive, it eats ants. When the bird dies, ants eat it. One tree can be made into a million matchsticks. But only one match is needed to burn a million trees. He needs to be schooled in the words of Sigmund Freud, which upholds that “civilization began the first time an angry person cast a word instead of a rock.”

The governor fails in all etiquette in grasping that powerless rage can work miracles. Neither does he learn from Ariel Durant that “a great civilization is not conquered from without until it has destroyed itself from within.” He is on a journey without his feet. He is taking the grapes of wrath without facial contortion. He is on a crimson voyage and will return with sour reminiscences. Hooked on power and its ever throbbing ecstasy, he roves freely like an ant man returning to his errors over and over again.

He gives no hoot about time, tide and the effervescence of decency. He loathes knowing that there is a spider in Brazil whose bites can cause an erection that lasts for hours. He exudes the rancid breath of the unorthodox crank. He dances on his glitch and takes it for lollipop. He rolls on the aphrodisiac of power, the dense magic spell of control over the minds of people.

He breaks all the rules and regulations of political engagement in an infinite repetitive decimal. And he winks lovingly at the departure lounge but whimsically discountenances the pull. He has walked through that doorway of opportunity and would be damned to slam it shut behind. There is sense in reaching back.

Born on February 16, 1960, he came into national limelight when he became the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, the head privatization agency in Nigeria. He was the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT from July 16, 2003 to May 29, 2007. He was reportedly on self-exile during the administration of late President Umaru Yar’Adua. A brilliant scholar, he holds a First Class Bachelor’s degree in Quantity Surveying among other post graduate degrees in multiple disciplines.

He is married to writer and novelist Hadiza Isma. Together they run the Yasmin El- Rufai Foundation (YELF), set up to honour their daughter who died in 2011.