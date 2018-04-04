The Sun News
Latest
4th April 2018 - Vegan activist Nasim Aghdam identified as YouTube shooting suspect
4th April 2018 - Ebonyi, traders on warpath
4th April 2018 - Prince Eze commissions 4.5km road
4th April 2018 - Cultural splendour in Anambra as Okpalafulaku becomes Ikenga Awka-Etiti
4th April 2018 - How Igbo group continued agitation for Nigeria’s restructuring
4th April 2018 - Day Army celebrated culture, civilian relationship in Onitsha 
4th April 2018 - Many sides of Abuja fruits, vegetable market
4th April 2018 - Abuja agog for festival of local cuisines
4th April 2018 - Tears, anguish, protests as FCT demolishes Goza village market
4th April 2018 - FCT sensitises Fulani, herdsmen on peaceful coexistence
Home / World News / Vegan activist Nasim Aghdam identified as YouTube shooting suspect
Nasim AGHDAM

Vegan activist Nasim Aghdam identified as YouTube shooting suspect

— 4th April 2018

The suspect believed to have carried out a shooting outside of YouTube’s headquarters in California has been named as animal rights activist Nasim Aghdam, San Bruno Police have confirmed.

In a press release, the force said that the 39-year-old Aghdam’s motive was being investigated.

It read: “The deceased, pictured below, has been identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam a 39-year-old female resident of San Diego, CA.

“The San Bruno Police Department is investigating a motive for this shooting.

“At this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted.”

Earlier, Ed Barberini, the San Bruno Police Chief, said a woman had opened fire on Tuesday, shooting two other females and a male.

The woman in her late 30s had long blasted YouTube for “filtering” her videos and blamed it for her lack of views in recent content.

Ms Aghdam’s website, where she promoted her YouTube material and social media presence, vented at YouTube for providing “no equal growth opportunity”.

She wrote: “There is no equal growth opportunity on YouTube or any other video sharing site, your channel will grow if they want to!!!!!”

Her site also warned people that “dictatorships exist in all countries” and quoted from Adolf Hitler as she claimed there is “no free speech in the real world”.The site went on: “Be aware! Dictatorship exists in all countries but with different tactics!“They only care for personal short term profits and do anything to reach their goals even by fooling simple-minded people, hiding the truth, manipulating science and everything, putting public mental and physical health at risk, abusing non-human animals, polluting environment, destroying family values, promoting materialism and sexual degeneration in the name of freedom.

“And turning people into programmed robots!”

“’Make the lie big, Make it simple, Keep saying it, And eventually they will believe it’ – Adolf Hitler“There is no free speech in real world and you will be suppressed for telling the truth that is not supported by the system.“Videos of targeted users are filtered & merely relegated, so that people can hardly see their videos!”

The lambasting of YouTube continued from Ms Aghdam who posted screenshots of her YouTube account and accused Google of “discouraging” her from making videos.The suspect wrote: “This video got age restricted after new close-minded youtube employees, got control of my farsi YouTube channel last year 2016 and began filtering my videos to reduce views and suppress and discourage me from making videos!”Ms Aghdam’s site also featured posts about veganism and Persian culture.

Her YouTube channel was removed this morning.

The suspect also had an account on video site Dailymotion where she posted workout videos in addition to a parody on Justin Bieber’s ‘What Do You Mean’ song.It is understood the suspect lived in southern California.Todd Sherman, YouTube’s product manager, described the “blood drips on the floor and stairs” that emerged during the attack.

He said: “At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter.“Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves.”I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peeked around for threats and then we headed downstairs, and out the front.”

A 911 call that was posted online declared that the “suspect came from the back patio” before they opened fire.The dispatcher said: “Shooter. Another party said they spotted someone with a gun.“Suspect came from the back patio.

“Again we have a report of a subject with a gun. They heard seven or eight shots being fired.”A victim of the shooting, a 36-year-old man, was sent to San Francisco General Hospital – his condition was described as critical.A 32-year-old woman was also listed as being in a serious condition.

All three patients taken to the hospital were awake.A fourth person was taken to a local hospital with an ankle injury from leaving the scene.Following the horrific shooting, Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google, expressed his “shock” at the event.

He stated: “I know a lot of you are in shock right now. Over the coming days, we will continue to provide support to help everyone in our Google family heal from this unimaginable tragedy.”

Donald Trump praised “law enforcement officers” that responded to the incident.

He tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved.

“Thank you to our phenomenal law enforcement officers and first responders that are currently on the scene.”However Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s Chief Executive, iterated that “it’s beyond time to evolve our policies” as he called for change to America’s gun laws.He wrote: “We can’t keep being reactive to this, thinking and praying it won’t happen again at our schools, jobs, or our community spots. It’s beyond time to evolve our policies.”

Last month YouTube announced that it would ban content on the site promoting the sale of guns and gun accessories, as well as content teaching people how to make firearms.

The latest attack follows a series of horrific incidents that have plagued America.

Florida was plunged into fear back in February after a mass shooting took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

17 people were killed and another 17 were wounded, marking one of the deadliest school shootings.

Back in October Stephen Paddock was responsible for killing 58 people in Las Vegas.

Each incident prompted a new outcry from the public for the US to alter its gun laws.

____________________

Express.co.uk

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obasanjo unfair to Buhari –APC chieftain

— 4th April 2018

• APC won’t win 2019 elections, says Ebonyi  chairman Romanus Ugwu, Abuja An All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member, Nasiru Danu, has said former president Olusegun Obasanjo as being unfair in his assessment of President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of his  inauguration as a member of the APC Technical…

  • Kebbi council chairman resigns  

    — 4th April 2018

    • Over alleged financial irregularities Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi Chairman of Koko-Besse Local Government area of Kebbi State, Shu’aibu Ibrahim, has resigned from office over alleged financial irregularities.  Daily Sun gathered that the chairman, who was elected on All Progressives Congress (APC) platform about 10 months ago, did not give concrete reasons for his resignation. The…

  • Ondo Assembly dissolves LG caretaker committees

    — 4th April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday dissolved the Caretaker Committees in the 18 local government areas of the state. This followed the expiration of the tenure of the caretaker committees. The House, at its plenary presided over by the Speaker, David Oloyelogun, asked the committees to handover to the various directors of…

  • Wike approves committee for Rumuokoro market, park 

    — 4th April 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the establishment of a committee for the management of Rumuokoro Market and Park. A statement by Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said the governor directed the committee members, including Chief Owhonda Emmanuel (chairman), Mrs Ifeoma Rose Ayeoze (Non Indigenous Traders Union Rep) (member), Mrs Rose Nwanwa Okoro…

  • Lawyers, senior citizens raise the alarm over Ayade’s foreign trips

    — 4th April 2018

    • Governor not missing –Aide Judex Okoro, Calabar Lawyers and some senior citizens in Cross River State have raised the alarm over the long absence of Governor Ben Ayade from the state since first week of March 2018, fuelling speculations about his state of health. Daily Sun investigation revealed Ayade had embarked on frequent foreign…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share