Vegan activist Nasim Aghdam identified as YouTube shooting suspect
— 4th April 2018
The suspect believed to have carried out a shooting outside of YouTube’s headquarters in California has been named as animal rights activist Nasim Aghdam, San Bruno Police have confirmed.
In a press release, the force said that the 39-year-old Aghdam’s motive was being investigated.
It read: “The deceased, pictured below, has been identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam a 39-year-old female resident of San Diego, CA.
“The San Bruno Police Department is investigating a motive for this shooting.
“At this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted.”
Earlier, Ed Barberini, the San Bruno Police Chief, said a woman had opened fire on Tuesday, shooting two other females and a male.
The woman in her late 30s had long blasted YouTube for “filtering” her videos and blamed it for her lack of views in recent content.
Ms Aghdam’s website, where she promoted her YouTube material and social media presence, vented at YouTube for providing “no equal growth opportunity”.
She wrote: “There is no equal growth opportunity on YouTube or any other video sharing site, your channel will grow if they want to!!!!!”
Her site also warned people that “dictatorships exist in all countries” and quoted from Adolf Hitler as she claimed there is “no free speech in the real world”.The site went on: “Be aware! Dictatorship exists in all countries but with different tactics!“They only care for personal short term profits and do anything to reach their goals even by fooling simple-minded people, hiding the truth, manipulating science and everything, putting public mental and physical health at risk, abusing non-human animals, polluting environment, destroying family values, promoting materialism and sexual degeneration in the name of freedom.
“And turning people into programmed robots!”
“’Make the lie big, Make it simple, Keep saying it, And eventually they will believe it’ – Adolf Hitler“There is no free speech in real world and you will be suppressed for telling the truth that is not supported by the system.“Videos of targeted users are filtered & merely relegated, so that people can hardly see their videos!”
The lambasting of YouTube continued from Ms Aghdam who posted screenshots of her YouTube account and accused Google of “discouraging” her from making videos.The suspect wrote: “This video got age restricted after new close-minded youtube employees, got control of my farsi YouTube channel last year 2016 and began filtering my videos to reduce views and suppress and discourage me from making videos!”Ms Aghdam’s site also featured posts about veganism and Persian culture.
Her YouTube channel was removed this morning.
The suspect also had an account on video site Dailymotion where she posted workout videos in addition to a parody on Justin Bieber’s ‘What Do You Mean’ song.It is understood the suspect lived in southern California.Todd Sherman, YouTube’s product manager, described the “blood drips on the floor and stairs” that emerged during the attack.
He said: “At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter.“Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves.”I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peeked around for threats and then we headed downstairs, and out the front.”
A 911 call that was posted online declared that the “suspect came from the back patio” before they opened fire.The dispatcher said: “Shooter. Another party said they spotted someone with a gun.“Suspect came from the back patio.
“Again we have a report of a subject with a gun. They heard seven or eight shots being fired.”A victim of the shooting, a 36-year-old man, was sent to San Francisco General Hospital – his condition was described as critical.A 32-year-old woman was also listed as being in a serious condition.
All three patients taken to the hospital were awake.A fourth person was taken to a local hospital with an ankle injury from leaving the scene.Following the horrific shooting, Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google, expressed his “shock” at the event.
He stated: “I know a lot of you are in shock right now. Over the coming days, we will continue to provide support to help everyone in our Google family heal from this unimaginable tragedy.”
Donald Trump praised “law enforcement officers” that responded to the incident.
He tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved.
“Thank you to our phenomenal law enforcement officers and first responders that are currently on the scene.”However Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s Chief Executive, iterated that “it’s beyond time to evolve our policies” as he called for change to America’s gun laws.He wrote: “We can’t keep being reactive to this, thinking and praying it won’t happen again at our schools, jobs, or our community spots. It’s beyond time to evolve our policies.”
Last month YouTube announced that it would ban content on the site promoting the sale of guns and gun accessories, as well as content teaching people how to make firearms.
The latest attack follows a series of horrific incidents that have plagued America.
Florida was plunged into fear back in February after a mass shooting took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
17 people were killed and another 17 were wounded, marking one of the deadliest school shootings.
Back in October Stephen Paddock was responsible for killing 58 people in Las Vegas.
Each incident prompted a new outcry from the public for the US to alter its gun laws.
____________________
Express.co.uk
Leave a reply