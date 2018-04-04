Vegan activist Nasim Aghdam identified as YouTube shooting suspect

The suspect believed to have carried out a shooting outside of YouTube’s headquarters in California has been named as animal rights activist Nasim Aghdam, San Bruno Police have confirmed.

In a press release, the force said that the 39-year-old Aghdam’s motive was being investigated.

It read: “The deceased, pictured below, has been identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam a 39-year-old female resident of San Diego, CA.

“The San Bruno Police Department is investigating a motive for this shooting.

“At this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted.”

Earlier, Ed Barberini, the San Bruno Police Chief, said a woman had opened fire on Tuesday, shooting two other females and a male.

The woman in her late 30s had long blasted YouTube for “filtering” her videos and blamed it for her lack of views in recent content.

YouTube Shooting Suspect Nasim Aghdam's "Meat Is Murder" Music Video pic.twitter.com/vYEP318ySA — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) April 4, 2018

Ms Aghdam’s website, where she promoted her YouTube material and social media presence, vented at YouTube for providing “no equal growth opportunity”.

She wrote: “There is no equal growth opportunity on YouTube or any other video sharing site, your channel will grow if they want to!!!!!”

Her site also warned people that “dictatorships exist in all countries” and quoted from Adolf Hitler as she claimed there is “no free speech in the real world”.The site went on: “Be aware! Dictatorship exists in all countries but with different tactics!“They only care for personal short term profits and do anything to reach their goals even by fooling simple-minded people, hiding the truth, manipulating science and everything, putting public mental and physical health at risk, abusing non-human animals, polluting environment, destroying family values, promoting materialism and sexual degeneration in the name of freedom. “And turning people into programmed robots!”