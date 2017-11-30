NASFAT lauds Ambode on ‘high level’ of religious tolerance

…As governor urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s progress, unity at Eid-El-Maulud

The Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society (NASFAT) of Nigeria, on Thursday, commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State for displaying high level of religious tolerance ever since assuming the mantle of leadership two and half years ago, saying that the development had brought about peace and harmony among all the religious bodies in the State.

National President of NASFAT, Alhaji Kamil Abayomi Abolarinwa, who said this when he led the national leadership of the body on a courtesy visit to Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, also lauded Governor Ambode for the massive infrastructural projects across the State in the last two and half years.

He said the numerous projects already implemented and ongoing were positively touching lives of residents of the State.

While commending Governor Ambode for the religious harmony in the State, Abolarinwa said: “We specifically appreciate your religious tolerance. You (Ambode) are a Christian but you conduct yourself as a human being and you relate with every religion with tolerance. May almighty Allah (SWT) continue to protect you and guide you right.”

Alluding to the various infrastructural projects across the State, the NASFAT leader said: “We are here not only to say good morning but to say thank you. We know you are doing well. Incidentally, yesterday, November 29, marked the 30th month Governor Ambode got to the saddle of governance in Lagos State and we want to commend you for good governance and infrastructure development in the State.

“There are too many projects to allude to but everybody who had lived in Lagos in the past and who have lived in Lagos in the last two and half years, will likely pass through Ojota and will not know they have passed through Ojota and when they are going towards Lagos-Shagamu expressway, they will pass through Berger and will not know they have passed the Berger Junction.

“Also, journey to Ota from Agege and Iyana Ipaja through Abule Egba has been made easy with the perennial traffic gone. All these touches the lives of every citizen of Lagos State and when you reduce the manhour you spend in traffic, then your life has suddenly become better for it.

Besides, Abolarinwa congratulated the Governor for the awards won by the State Government at the 2017 Hajj exercise largely due to his support, saying out of eight awards up for grabs, Lagos won seven including the Best State in Hajj performance.

He, however, solicited for the continuous support and partnership of the State Government with NASFAT for the development of Muslim ummah in the State.

Responding, Governor Ambode commended religious bodies in the State for exhibiting tolerance for each other, saying the peaceful atmosphere had made the economy of the State to continue to thrive.

He said: Yes, it has been two and half years that we came here but it has been two and half years of religious harmony and tolerance. There is no way I would have done it without your intrinsic support. Yes, it is not visible but it is the most tangible part of the progress that we have made because without religious harmony and tolerance, there can’t be a platform for us to do any infrastructure or the things we are doing and so I just want to thank you.

“Sometimes you find in different cities civil strife, religious strife but in Lagos there has never been anything like that and I want to thank you for the peaceful atmosphere in Lagos. Today, economy of Lagos has improved; the security of Lagos has improved but again it is for the people who are able to go about their daily callings and able to go about the things they do that these things are benefiting.”

Also, in his Eid-El-Maulud message, Governor Ambode called on Muslims to continue to offer prayers for greater peace, unity and continuous progress of Nigeria.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, particularly enjoined Muslims to follow the exemplary leadership of the Holy Prophet by promoting peaceful co-existence and uphold his legacies of unity, integrity and love for one’s neighbour.

While imploring Nigerians to shun ethnic, political and religious differences and work towards building a safer and better Nigeria, Governor Ambode said the celebration of the birth of the Prophet should renew the faith and bond of unity as one people and one nation irrespective of diversity.

“I want to seize this occasion to urge all Nigerians to commit themselves to making a greater effort to imbibe these qualities and values as they celebrate the Prophet’s birth.

“Let me therefore on behalf of all the good people of Lagos State wish our Muslim brothers and sisters a happy Eid-El-Maulud celebration,” Governor Ambode said.