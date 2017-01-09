The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
9th January 2017 - Ekiti varsity staff disrupt freshers’ orientation, paralyse activities
9th January 2017 - ‘Menstrual Leave’ for women? Why not, say Abujans
9th January 2017 - Fearing Boko Haram infiltration, Kebbi to vet returnees
9th January 2017 - Nasarawa Police arrest man with 12 stolen children
9th January 2017 - Buhari, other West African leaders in crucial talks over Gambia
9th January 2017 - Lagos govt moves to protect monumental arcades
9th January 2017 - Saraki mourns late ex-Niger gov, Kure
9th January 2017 - Senate’ll give priority to passage of 2017 Budget – Spokesman
9th January 2017 - IBB, Kalu, Wike mourn Kure
9th January 2017 - Former Niger gov, Kure, dies in German hospital
Home / National / Nasarawa Police arrest man with 12 stolen children

Nasarawa Police arrest man with 12 stolen children

— 9th January 2017

From Linus Oota, Lafia
Nasarawa State Police Command said they have rescued 12 children from a suspected child trafficker, identified as Nuhu Adams. Adam claims he is an evangelist.
Parading the suspect, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Bello, said his men received intelligence report on December 16, 2016 that the suspect had in his custody eight children between the ages of six and 17.
He said the suspect was found with the children in his Peugeot Station Wagon car with Registration No AA 273 ANW at a church in Mararaba Karu Local Government Area of the state, from where he was arrested.
Bello added that in the cause of investigation, the police also recovered four other children Adams had earlier sold in Abuja and Jos, adding the children had since been reunited with their parents.
According to the police boss, “The suspect used to go to IDPs camps in Taraba State to collect children from parents with the promise of educating them. Police were able to recover four children he had earlier sold in Abuja and Jos.
“The suspect was arrested after one warrant officer, Auta Isah, reported to the police that the suspected trafficker came to their church premises with a Peugeot station car marked AA 273 ANW with eight children between the ages of six and 17 years and was sharing them to some individuals.”
But the suspect told our correspondent that he was providing welfare support to displaced persons across the country and that the children found with him were not stolen
According to him, “I was in Nasarawa State to save children who were displaced by Boko Haram insurgency and those neglected by the government, dying in poverty at various IDPs camps across the nation.
“I have been touring under the Christian Association of Nigeria and I went to Taraba State and they gave me permission to assist those in need.”
Adams denied trafficking in children, saying he had never sold any child as alleged by the police, adding that he trained the children under a non-profit organisation, Fellowship of Internally Displaced Persons/ Refugees, which was registered in 2014

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti varsity staff disrupt freshers’ orientation, paralyse activities

— 9th January 2017

From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Non-accademic staff of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Monday, disrupted the orientation programme for freshers into the institution with fierce protest of alleged non-payment of their salaries and other entitlements. Parents and guardians of the fresh students who accompanied their wards were disappointed when they met the main…

  • Fearing Boko Haram infiltration, Kebbi to vet returnees

    — 9th January 2017

    (By Olanrewaju Lawal – BIRNIN KEBBI) Fearing a resurgent Boko Haram, the Kebbi state government is screening returning residents of Bunza local government area of the state. The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri, who confirmed this development to journalists on Monday, January 9, noted that leaders of each community in the state are being…

  • Nasarawa Police arrest man with 12 stolen children

    — 9th January 2017

    From Linus Oota, Lafia Nasarawa State Police Command said they have rescued 12 children from a suspected child trafficker, identified as Nuhu Adams. Adam claims he is an evangelist. Parading the suspect, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Bello, said his men received intelligence report on December 16, 2016 that the suspect had in his…

  • Buhari, other West African leaders in crucial talks over Gambia

    — 9th January 2017

    (By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in a bid to resolve the brewing political impasse in The Gambia. President Buhari is the Chief Mediator, while immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama is the co-Mediator appointed by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS…

  • Lagos govt moves to protect monumental arcades

    — 9th January 2017

    The Lagos State Government has begun the protection of all monumental arcades from street traders, hawkers and other environmental nuisances. The Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Task Force, Adebayo Taofiq, said in a statement, on Monday, that the monuments were cultural heritage and played other important roles. “They are to preserve cultural heritage and…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351