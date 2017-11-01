Nasarawa NSCDC commandant, Bashir Lawan Kano is dead

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Lawan Bashir Kano, is dead.

A statement made available to our correspondent, in Lafia, on Wednesday, and signed by the public relations officer of the state command, Mr. Aso Okereke, said late Bashir Kano died after a brief illness, on Tuesday, in Lafia.

The statement said: “the 57 years old late commandant Bashir Kano was redeployed to Nasarawa state command in 2015, he is a graduate of ABU zaria in 1985, a former lecturer of the kano state polytechnic who transferred his services to NSCDC in 2004 as a deputy commandant

“He has served in zone E command, Ebonyi, Zamfara states commands before his deployment to Nasarawa, he is survived by his wife and six children” the statement said

Meanwhile, an APC chieftain in Nasarawa State, Arc. Shehu Ahmed Tukur has condoled with the officers and men of the Nasarawa state command of the NSCDC over the demised of the state commandant Mr Bashir Kano.

He described the late commandant as a gallant and professional officer who he said contributed immensely to the protection of lives and property in the state.

Tukur, who is a 2019 governorship aspirant in the state said the services of the late Lawan has been engraved in the history books of the state given the numerous interventions made by his officers and men towards ensuring peace and development.

“Mr Lawan Kano is a rare professional whose services to Nasarawa state and indeed Nigeria will be greatly missed, his demise came to me as a shock and I pray God in his infinite mercy to grant his family and the NSCDC the fortitude to bear the loss” he said

Arch Tukur encouraged officers and men of the NSCDC to emulate the virtues of the fallen heroes, noting that in recent years the corps has proven itself as a major player in the provision of security and protection of lives and properties in the country.