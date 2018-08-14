– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Nasarawa Govt, U.S. based group partner to promote sports
14th August 2018 - President Ramaphosa proposes new sovereign wealth fund, party officials say
14th August 2018 - AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko on loan
14th August 2018 - Liverpool refer Salah to police over alleged phone use while driving
14th August 2018 - UN says favorable weather improves food security in Somalia
14th August 2018 - I will uphold my husband’s ideals, winner, Cross River bye-election promises
14th August 2018 - Bayelsa Football League kicks-off on Aug. 18
14th August 2018 - Police arraign man, 58, in court for alleged fraud
14th August 2018 - FG borrows N410b locally to fund 2018 budget
14th August 2018 - Woman collapses at Benin Airport while awaiting Atiku
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Nasarawa Govt, U.S. based group partner to promote sports
Promote

Nasarawa Govt, U.S. based group partner to promote sports

— 14th August 2018

NAN

Nasarawa State Government said on Tuesday that it was partnering Prosports 442, a sport management company based in Chicago and United States of America (USA) to develop youth and sport development in the state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Okposhi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, made this known while playing host to the officials of the Prosports 442 in Lafia.

Okposhi said that the state government would partner individuals and organisations that promote youth and sport development in the state, considering the importance of sports to the development of the society.

He said sports, being a valuable tool for national integration, play important role in ensuring safer, more prosperous and more peaceful society.

The permanent secretary commended the organisation for the visit, adding that the partnership would go a long in not only promoting sporting activities but also promote peace and unity in the state and the country at large.

“Gov. Tanko Al-Makura is a youth friendly governor and he is a lover of sports. He has done a lot in the area of sporting activities and other infrastructure facilities in the state.

READ ALSO AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko on loan

“The state government will continue to develop policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of youths and sports development,” he said.

He called on youths in the state and Nigerians at large to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, live in peace and tolerate one another.

Earlier, Naomi Lucas-Oraka, the Country Manager of the organisation, said that the team was in Lafia to discuss on the way forward to promote youth and sports development in the state.

According to her, sport is a unifying factor hence the need for the organisation to partner with the state government to achieve the goals of youth and sports development in the state.

“We are here to partner with the state government in infrastructure development, educational empowerment, opportunities, capacity building for youth and to promote sport development in the state.

“This is in view of the enormous benefits of sports to societal development,” she said.

She also said that the organisation would partner with the state government in kits design and production and other facilities in order to develop sporting activities in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit also featured displaying of football, basketball kits by the organisation among others.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

alleged fraud

Police arraign man, 58, in court for alleged fraud

— 14th August 2018

NAN The police, on Tuesday, arraigned a 58-year-old man, Adesokan Olusola, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged fraud. The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for fraud. The Police Prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leranmo, told the court that ‎the defendant committed the offence on April 14 in Ado-Ekiti. He said the defendant…

  • BUDGET

    FG borrows N410b locally to fund 2018 budget

    — 14th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Debt Management Office (DMO), on Tuesday, disclosed that the Federal Government has so far borrowed N410 billion domestically to fund the 2018 budget. This is as the country’s domestic and external debt (the Federal Government and 36 States and the FCT), as at June 30, stands at N22.38 trillion ($73.21 billion)….

  • BENIN

    Woman collapses at Benin Airport while awaiting Atiku

    — 14th August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin An aged woman identified as Grace Osagie, reportedly  collapsed, on Tuesday, at the Benin Airport while waiting for the arrival of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. According to an eyewitness, the woman suddenly slumped while standing under the sun alongside other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful who came to the airport in their large…

  • NIS

    Immigration arrests suspected human trafficker, rescues 7 victims

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has arrested a suspected human trafficker, Mrs Asia Rita and rescued seven suspected human trafficking victims in Katsina State. This information is contained in a statement signed by Mr Ajisafe Olusola, the NIS comptroller in the state and made available to newsmen in Katsina on Tuesday. Olusola said that…

  • COURT

    Motorcycle theft lands bricklayer in 2-yrs imprisonment

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting, in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, sentenced a bricklayer, Waliu Babalola, to two years imprisonment for stealing a Bajaj motorcycle. The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Adisa Oladele, convicted Babalola following his plea of guilty. Babalola of Mogaji Village, Eruoba area, Arulogun, Ojoo, Ibadan, was arraigned on two counts charge…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share