Nasarawa govt. failed to justify N309bn allocation in 6 years – PDP

— 19th July 2018

Linus Oota , Lafia

Nasarawa State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the government of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has failed to justify over N309 billion his administration collected in six years.

READ ALSO: Workers’ Day: I’m not owing salaries – Al-Makura

PDP Chairman in the state, Francis Orogo, made the claim, yesterday, during a press conference and added that the governor has failed the people of the state and the Alago nation, in particular.

The party said there is no basis for the governor to aspire to proceed to the Senate in 2019. It expressed disappointment in the governor for allegedly ordering the closure of the Alago tribe’s programme on the state radio and television, because it was promoting the aspirations of his opponents.

Orogo said: “From 1999 to December 2016, which is 18 years, Nasarawa State has received N456 , 792, 000, 000 billion as both internal and external revenue. Of this total, from 1999 to 2007, Abdulahi Adamu, in eight years, received about N60,974,000,00 billion.

From 2007 to 2010, Aliyu Akwe Doma’s government received about N86, 571, 000,000 billion in four years.

From 2011 to 2016, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura recieved about N309,247,000,000 billion, which is twice what Abdulahi Adamu and Aliyu Akwe Doma recieved in 12 years.

“Can the government of Al-Makura show us just N1 billion project executed in all Alago communities, which are located in Doma, Keane and Obi Local Government Areas, where he intends to represent at the Senate in 2019?

In his response, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Musa Elayo, said the PDP state chairman is living in the past.

He insisted the achievements of the governor are visible in all the Alago communities.

“Right now, as I talk to you, road construction work is ongoing in all the local government areas dominated by the Alagos. For the first time in the history of the state, roads are constructed within local governments.”

He said the governor will not join issues with any of his opponents, as he is eminently qualified to proceed to the senate in 2019, having achieved so much for the people of Alago nation.

