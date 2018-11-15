NAN

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, has received the 2018 Disability Advocate Award, by the Nasarawa State Chapter of the Joint Union of Persons Living with Disabilities (JUPLD).

The award was presented to the governor to mark his 66th birthday.

Speaking during the presentation on Thursday in Lafia, Salah Keana, who presented the award on behalf of JUPLD, said that the governor had given them a sense of belonging in the last seven years of his administration.

According to Keana, the award was necessitated by the kind of policy and programmes put in place by the governor to ensure better living condition for the persons with disabilities in the state.

“We have been enjoying free education from primary to tertiary institutions, courtesy the Nasarawa State government.

“The governor has also built three Comprehensive Special Schools, with the one in Lafia already functional, while work on the other two is more than 80 per cent completed.

“He has also given our members automatic employment upon graduation from tertiary institutions,” Keana added.

He explained that the governor had signed into law the Act establishing the Disability Rights Commission.

Responding, Al-Makura expressed gratitude to the group for making his birthday a memorable one.

The governor, however, promised to continue to support the cause of persons living with disabilities and dedicated the award to all the disabled persons in the country.