Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has sacked nine commissioners, two special advisers from his cabinet in a major shake-up of the remaining nine months of his administration. Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, in a statement yesterday in Lafia also disclosed that six commissioners were retained. The governor, who said the appointments take immediate effect, further approved the redeployment of the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Muhammed Jamil Zakari to the ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, while thee special adviser on security, Gen. Mohammed Adeka is to handle the community base relations, conflict resolution and management portfolio.

Governor Al-Makura thanked the outgoing commissioners and special advisers for the services rendered to the state and also wished them success in their future endeavours. The statement said: “this is to enable the affected officers/persons to focus on their intentions to contest elective offices in 2019 and for others to pursue their respective professional/career goals” The affected commissioners are Abdulhamid Yakubu Kwarra, Environment and Solid Minerals, Gabriel Ortan Aka’aka, Water Resources and Rural Development, Mrs. Mary Enwongulu, Women Affairs and Social Development, Bamaiyi Anangba, Youth and Sports Development.

Others are Dr. Daniel Iya, Health, Yusuf Shehu Usman, Information, Culture and Tourism, Sonny Agassi, Lands and Physical Planning, Mohammed Wada Yahaya, Works, Housing and Transport and Tanko Abdullahi Zubair, Commerce,Industries and Cooperatives. The two removed special advisers are Hajarat Ibrahim Danyaro, Gender Relations, Rehabilitation and Disability, and Ado Dauda Mohammed, CommunityRelations/Conflict Resolution and Management. Meanwhile, Zamfara state governor, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the deployment of additional troops to the state to tackle insecurity bedevilling the state particularly in the rural communities. A statement by the Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara said the decision by the federal government to deploy 1000-Strong Military Force to the State would ensure quick tackling of the incessant attacks and killings of innocent people in the rural farming communities of the state and boost economic activities of the people.