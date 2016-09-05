The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
5th September 2016 - Register your hotels, or else – Lagos warns operators
5th September 2016 - Sea pirates ravage Bonny, people demand security
5th September 2016 - Nasarawa Floods: State lawmakers call for intervention
5th September 2016 - ROHR CAN ROAR
5th September 2016 - Can Rohr clear the rot?
5th September 2016 - DISASTER THAT WAITED TO HAPPEN
5th September 2016 - Energy: Why IOCs can’t meet fuel marketers’ forex demand
5th September 2016 - Maritime: How Nigerian Ports’ automation’ll drive govt revenue
5th September 2016 - How Aero Contractors, First Nation airlines flew into insolvency
5th September 2016 - Agric: Nigeria can earn N2.5trn from sugarcane farming
Home / Cover / National / Nasarawa Floods: State lawmakers call for intervention
Nigeria-Flood

Nasarawa Floods: State lawmakers call for intervention

— 5th September 2016

(By Linus Oota – LAFIA)

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has called for the quick intervention of the state government to address various ecological challenges devastating several communities in some local government areas of the state.

Deputy Speaker of the assembly Hon. Godiya Akwashiki made the call yesterday in Lafia when the house passed a resolution on a motion moved under matter of public interest by Hon. James Dangana (APC- Doma-South) at the floor of the House.

He noted that these challenges range from submerging and washing away of houses, public schools, places of worship, farmlands, roads and bridges by flood and deep gully erosions that have cut off some communities in the state.

The Deputy Speaker said that the construction of rural bridges across the state would not only improve the lives of rural dwellers, but would also boost the socio-economic profile as well as the revenue base of the state.

“First and foremost, we want to commend Govenor Tanko Al-Makura for sending the state delegation to assess the level of destruction recently caused by flood in Ekye which have cut off Doma South community from Doma North among other communities in the state.

“Last year floods cut off Agwatashi community in Keana local government from Agaza community in Obi and this bridge has claimed five lives as well as serves as hidden place where criminals perpetrate their evil activities.

“We are also calling on the state government to embark on massive construction of bridges in rural communities in order to alleviate their suffering…” he said.

Akwashiki also advised residents of the state especially in the flood areas to beware and avoid staying in those prone areas.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Philip Nwosu

1 Comment

  1. Shima gba awambe 5th September 2016 at 2:53 pm
    Reply

    TANKO ALMAKURA sai change 4+4=8

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Taola-Hotel

Register your hotels, or else – Lagos warns operators

— 5th September 2016

The Lagos State Government has advised operators of hotels, hospitality centres and other recreational facilities to register their establishments or risk facing sanctions. The state Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, which gave the advice, said the registration would allow the state government to monitor activities at such establishments. Ministry’s spokesman Ganiyu Lawal told the News Agency of…

  • MT-Ottoman-Equity-Pirates-edit

    Sea pirates ravage Bonny, people demand security

    — 5th September 2016

    (By Tony John – PORT HARCOURT) People of Bonny Kingdom in Rivers State have decried the recurring attack on passengers by sea pirates along Bonny/Port Harcourt waterways, calling on security agencies to intensify patrols on the route. This was part of the resolutions reached yesterday at the end of a general meeting with the Amanyanabo…

  • Nigeria-Flood

    Nasarawa Floods: State lawmakers call for intervention

    — 5th September 2016

    (By Linus Oota – LAFIA) The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has called for the quick intervention of the state government to address various ecological challenges devastating several communities in some local government areas of the state. Deputy Speaker of the assembly Hon. Godiya Akwashiki made the call yesterday in Lafia when the house passed a resolution on…

  • NNPC FUEL STATION

    Energy: Why IOCs can’t meet fuel marketers’ forex demand

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Adewale Sanyaolu When in April 2016 the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced plans to make forex available to fuel importers through a support scheme from some International Oil Companies (IOCs), many heaved a sigh of relief, believing that the initiative would help address the twin challenge of scarce forex and the high…

  • Nigerian-Ports-Authority-on-Right-Track-320x230

    Maritime: How Nigerian Ports’ automation’ll drive govt revenue

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Isaac Anumihe The Federal Government recently expressed deep concern over the congestion that has become the hallmark of Nigerian ports. Beside different reforms the government has initiated to sanitise the ports, the lack of transparency and accountability as a result of congestion still remains inexplicable to the discerning mind. To this effect, the government…

  • International-Airports-Nigeria

    How Aero Contractors, First Nation airlines flew into insolvency

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Louis Ibah The bell tolls for the Nigerian economy as the government and its private sector battle a humongous recession considered the worst in 29 years threatens to wipe off millions of jobs in critical sectors. As at last weekend, the omnious economic headwind had taken its first casualties in the aviation industry…

  • Sugar cane

    Agric: Nigeria can earn N2.5trn from sugarcane farming

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Steve Agbota Nigeria is yet to tap benefits of sugarcane farming despite the huge potential of raw sugarcane to generate about N2.5 trillion annually when turned to finished goods. With overall sugar consumption in the region of 1.5 million tonnes, Nigeria is the largest consumer of sugar in Africa after South Africa, but…

  • Ene

    CEO interview: Our diversification roadmap beyond rhetoric –Enelamah

    — 5th September 2016

    Foreign exchange scarcity and diversification What we are going through now is caused partly by the way we managed our economy in the past without saving for the rainy day. But I believe that what we do with this crisis we are facing could actually be the impetus for this diversification. But like you said,…

  • SMEs

    How SMEs can survive recession

    — 5th September 2016

    Bimbola Oyesola Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have become an endangered species as over 200 of them have closed shop due to the downturn in the economy of the country. That the country is going through recession is no longer debatable with over 56 manufacturing companies  shutting down within the same period, but their…

  • Buhari

    Recession: How robust night economy’ll double Nigeria’s GDP

    — 5th September 2016

    By Omodele Adigun, Bimbo Oyesola,Isaac Anumihe, Adewale Sanyaolu and Olabisi Olaleye From USA to United Kingdom, Singapore to Netherlands or United Arab Emirates, wherever you go, the vogue around the world now is the night time economy. No country wants to be left out as both the developed and developing nations are bending over backwards…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351