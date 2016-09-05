Nasarawa Floods: State lawmakers call for intervention

(By Linus Oota – LAFIA)

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has called for the quick intervention of the state government to address various ecological challenges devastating several communities in some local government areas of the state.

Deputy Speaker of the assembly Hon. Godiya Akwashiki made the call yesterday in Lafia when the house passed a resolution on a motion moved under matter of public interest by Hon. James Dangana (APC- Doma-South) at the floor of the House.

He noted that these challenges range from submerging and washing away of houses, public schools, places of worship, farmlands, roads and bridges by flood and deep gully erosions that have cut off some communities in the state.

The Deputy Speaker said that the construction of rural bridges across the state would not only improve the lives of rural dwellers, but would also boost the socio-economic profile as well as the revenue base of the state.

“First and foremost, we want to commend Govenor Tanko Al-Makura for sending the state delegation to assess the level of destruction recently caused by flood in Ekye which have cut off Doma South community from Doma North among other communities in the state.

“Last year floods cut off Agwatashi community in Keana local government from Agaza community in Obi and this bridge has claimed five lives as well as serves as hidden place where criminals perpetrate their evil activities.

“We are also calling on the state government to embark on massive construction of bridges in rural communities in order to alleviate their suffering…” he said.

Akwashiki also advised residents of the state especially in the flood areas to beware and avoid staying in those prone areas.