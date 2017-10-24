Nasarawa Assembly screens 158 political appointees in 1-hr

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, screened and confirmed a list of 11 caretaker chairmen and 147 councilors nominees in the space of one hour.

The list of the nominees was sent to the Assembly by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to take charge of responsibilities at their various councils.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, who presided over the session, on Tuesday, charged the nominees to put their various local government first in the discharge of their duties.

The lawmakers, in a unanimous approval, urged the nominees to take a bow and task them to see their nomination as a call to serve their fatherland, adding that they should strive to serve conscientiously.

The chairmanship nominees confirmed were Hon. Kwanta Yakubu for Akwanga, Hudu Tafida for Awe, Rabo Sani for Doma, James Thomas for Karu, and Jamila Sarki for Kokona.

Others were Hon. Yahuza Mairafi for Lafia, Ayuba Wandai for Nasarawa, Danlami Idris for Nasarawa Eggon, Sa-adatu Yahaya for Obi, Nuhu Dauda for Toto and Murtala Lamu for Wamba.

The caretaker chairmen and councilors were immediately sworn in by Governor Al-Makura who charged them to be prudent, accountable and transparent in the conduct of their duties.

Governor Al-makura had dissolved the caretaker chairmen in July 2017 after serving in that capacity for one year.

The action of the Assembly came barely three months after it unanimously passed a resolution directing the governor to dissolve the IMC and conduct local government elections with immediate effect.

Speaker Abdullahi had explained that conducting the election would bring government closer to the people at the grassroots by giving them the right to choose leaders they believe in.

The state electoral commission equally said that the commission had completed arrangements to conduct local government elections, adding that the commission had put a proposal of about N800 million to conduct the poll within 90 days as directed by the Assembly.