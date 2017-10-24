The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - Nasarawa Assembly screens 158 political appointees in 1-hr
24th October 2017 - Anambra MTUN fumes over alleged collection of union fees by govt. officials
24th October 2017 -   WHO, NMA blame govt, insecurity for poor vaccination reach
24th October 2017 - Reps tackle Gov. Bello over suicide of late Soje
24th October 2017 - Murder suspect confessed to killing motorcycle owner
24th October 2017 - JEDC sacks 150 workers
24th October 2017 - FG unveils N1.7bn competition for science agencies
24th October 2017 - PHEDC cable electrocutes 2, destroys over 20 apartments in Calabar
24th October 2017 - APC slams Wabara over comment that PDP’ll win Oyo in 2019
24th October 2017 - Buhari congratulates ‘Baba Ijebu’ at 82
Home / National / Nasarawa Assembly screens 158 political appointees in 1-hr

Nasarawa Assembly screens 158 political appointees in 1-hr

— 24th October 2017

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, screened and confirmed a list of 11 caretaker chairmen and 147 councilors nominees in the space of one hour.

The list of the nominees was sent to the Assembly by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to take charge of responsibilities at their various councils.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, who presided over the session, on Tuesday, charged the nominees to put their various local government first in the discharge of their duties.

The lawmakers, in a unanimous approval, urged the nominees to take a bow and task them to see their nomination as a call to serve their fatherland, adding that they should strive to serve conscientiously.

The chairmanship nominees confirmed were Hon. Kwanta Yakubu for Akwanga, Hudu Tafida for Awe, Rabo Sani for Doma, James Thomas for Karu, and Jamila Sarki for Kokona.

Others were Hon. Yahuza Mairafi for Lafia, Ayuba Wandai for Nasarawa, Danlami Idris for Nasarawa Eggon, Sa-adatu Yahaya for Obi, Nuhu Dauda for Toto and Murtala Lamu for Wamba.

The caretaker chairmen and councilors were immediately sworn in by Governor Al-Makura who charged them to be prudent, accountable and transparent in the conduct of their duties.

Governor Al-makura had dissolved the caretaker chairmen in July 2017 after serving in that capacity for one year.

The action of the Assembly came barely three months after it unanimously passed a resolution directing the governor to dissolve the IMC and conduct local government elections with immediate effect.

Speaker Abdullahi had explained that conducting the election would bring government closer to the people at the grassroots by giving them the right to choose leaders they believe in.

The state electoral commission equally said that the commission had completed arrangements to conduct local government elections, adding that the commission had put a proposal of about N800 million to conduct the poll within 90 days as directed by the Assembly.

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nasarawa Assembly screens 158 political appointees in 1-hr

— 24th October 2017

From: Linus Oota, Lafia The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, screened and confirmed a list of 11 caretaker chairmen and 147 councilors nominees in the space of one hour. The list of the nominees was sent to the Assembly by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to take charge of responsibilities at their various councils….

  • Anambra MTUN fumes over alleged collection of union fees by govt. officials

    — 24th October 2017

    …Sends SOS to Obiano From: Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The leadership of Motorcyclists Transport Union of Nigeria (MTUN), in Anambra State, has called on Governor Willie Obiano to prevail on some officials of companies that have taken upon themselves to sell union tickets in Idemili North and Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state. It was…

  •   WHO, NMA blame govt, insecurity for poor vaccination reach

    — 24th October 2017

      From Gyang Bere, Jos The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), said insecurity, lack of commitment by the federal government and parents are responsible for the declining immunization coverage among Nigeria children. National Chairman, NMA Prof. Mike Ozovehe Ogirima disclosed this at the Government House Jos to sensitize the nation…

  • Reps tackle Gov. Bello over suicide of late Soje

    — 24th October 2017

      From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives has called on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to pay up salaries owed workers in his state. The House described as highly deplorable, the news that, Edward Soje, a director in the Kogi State civil service owed salaries for 11 months committed suicide over his…

  • Murder suspect confessed to killing motorcycle owner

    — 24th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A notorious armed robbery kingpin, identified as Vincent Adoyi, currently in police net for the murder of some police officers in Ugbokolo of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, has been fingered in the murder of a motorcycle owner. Adoyi, who was arrested some weeks ago for his involvement in…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share