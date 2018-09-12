– The Sun News
NASARAWA state

Nasarawa Assembly passes Health Insurance Bill

12th September 2018

NAN

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed the Health Insurance Scheme bill 2018  to make health care services accessible to residents.

Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi announced the passage of the bill following a motion by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, during plenary on Wednesday in Lafia.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill for the Nasarawa State Health Insurance Scheme, 2018 and for other matters connected therewith was an executive bill.

The speaker said that the aim of the scheme was to provide mandatory health insurance, which would entitle the insured person, their spouse and four children to obtain effective and affordable health care services.

According to him, the scheme will be mandatory and apply to all residents of the state except those who have proof of coverage by the National Health Insurance Scheme or other health schemes.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the health insurance scheme would also protect families from financial hardship and huge medical bills.

“The objectives of the scheme shall be to control the rise cost of health care services and to ensure equitable distribution of health care costs among different income group.

“It is also to maintain high standard of health care delivery services with the scheme and to ensure efficiency in health care services.”

He added that the bill makes provision for the establishment of the state Health Insurance Agency and Governing Board with the aim to promote, regulate, supervise, implement and ensure effective administration of the scheme.

The speaker commended Gov. Umaru Al-Makura for initiating the bill while restating the assembly’s commitment to continue to enact laws that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Earlier, Tunga while moving for the passage of the bill, sought the support of his colleagues considering the importance of health insurance scheme to the health and welfare of the people.

Alhaji Mohammed Okpede, Chairman, House committee on Health and member representing Doma North constituency seconded the motion.

The House unanimously agreed for the passage of the bill.

The speaker directed the clerk to the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

