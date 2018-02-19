Nasarawa Assembly passes disability Bill into law

Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed into law a bill for the establishment of the state Disability Right Commission in order to protect the rights of disable persons in the state.

Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill when the majority leader of the House (Tanko Tunga-APC Awe North), moved a motion for the passage of the bill during the House’s proceeding, on Monday.

He said that the Commission, when established, would give the physically-challenged persons their full rights as normal persons as well as would give them a sense of belonging in the interest of development.

Abdullahi also underscored the importance of the Commission to the well-being of disabled persons in the state. Hence, the need to pass the Executive bill sent by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

According to him, “This bill is an executive bill sent to the house by Governor Al-Makura as part of his government continued commitment to improve on the lives of the disabled persons in the state.

“The importance of this commission to the development of the disabled persons cannot be over-emphasised, hence the need for the passage of the bill into law.

“We are commending Governor Tanko Al-Makura for initiating the bill and I also want to thank honourable colleagues for giving adequate attention to the bill.

“Today, we have passed the bill after the bill had gone through various legislative procedures and public hearing was conducted where stakeholders overwhelmingly supported the move by the governor to establish the commission,” he said.

Earlier, Tunga, while moving a motion for the passage of the bill called on his colleagues to support his motion in order to improve on the lives of the disabled persons in the state.

Alhaji Mohammed Okpede (PDP-Doma North) seconded the motion.