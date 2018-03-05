Nasarawa Assembly passes amended 1968 Area Court law

Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed into law a bill for a law to amend the Area Courts law 1968 which made it clearly for the appointment of only graduates of law as Area Court judges in the state.

Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, who announce the passage of the bill into law, said that the new law also abolished the composition of three panels of judges in the Area courts.

Hon. Abdullahi, who is the sponsor of the bill, said that the new law would also tackle the bottlenecks in ensuring the administration of justice in the state and the country at large.

According to the law, “No legal practitioner shall be barred from appearing to act for or assist any party in any civil proceedings before an Area Court in Nasarawa state.

“The importance of lawyer’s appearances in court cannot be over-emphasized to the administration of justice in the country, hence the need for the amendment of the said law to allow lawyers appear in area court to assist any party in any civil proceedings.

“The age long law banning lawyers from appearing in Area Courts and the composition of 3 panels of judges has now be abolished and the appointment of only graduates of law as Area Court judges is necessary, hence the need for the amendment,” he said.

The Speaker, who represents Umaisha/Ugya constituency of the state, also said that the amendment of the laws was overdue considering the archaic laws guiding the operation of the Area Courts in the state.

He further restated the assembly commitment to continue to enact bills and pass resolutions that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the area.

Earlier, Majority leader of the Assembly, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), moved a motion for the passage of the bill into law.

Minority leader of the House, Mr. Peter Mbucho (PDP-Akwanga North), seconded the motion. The house unanimously agreed for the passage of the bill in to law.

The Speaker directed the clerk to the house to produce a clean copy of the bill for governor assent.

The House also considered that a bill for a law to amend the State Local Government Election Law 2003 passed first reading.

The House equally screened and confirmed Messers Mohammed Ayitogo and Nuhu Ismaila as Interim Management Committee chairmen of Keana and Keffi local government areas of the state, respectively.