The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - Nasarawa Assembly passes amended 1968 Area Court law
5th March 2018 - Nigeria, Liberia $5m trade volume, too low, says Liberian President
5th March 2018 - Five feared killed by Fulani in Benue community
5th March 2018 - Man arrested for sodomising 13-yr-old boy in Jigawa
5th March 2018 - Ethiopia ruling coalition to nominate new PM
5th March 2018 - Ease of doing business in Nigeria: Presidential c’ittee ranks Katsina first
5th March 2018 - Orji Kalu hails Obasanjo at 81
5th March 2018 - Plateau: Two school children dead, many injured in motor accident
5th March 2018 - SSANU, NAAT, NASU plan rally over 2009 agreement
5th March 2018 - FG promises to rebuild ruins in Southern Kaduna
Home / National / Nasarawa Assembly passes amended 1968 Area Court law

Nasarawa Assembly passes amended 1968 Area Court law

— 5th March 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed into law a bill for a law to amend the Area Courts law 1968 which made it clearly for the appointment of only graduates of law as Area Court judges in the state.

Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, who announce the passage of the bill into law, said that the new law also abolished the composition of three panels of judges in the Area courts.

Hon. Abdullahi, who is the sponsor of the bill, said that the new law would also tackle the bottlenecks in ensuring the administration of justice in the state and the country at large.

According to the law, “No legal practitioner shall be barred from appearing to act for or assist any party in any civil proceedings before an Area Court in Nasarawa state.

“The importance of lawyer’s appearances in court cannot be over-emphasized to the administration of justice in the country, hence the need for the amendment of the said law to allow lawyers appear in area court to assist any party in any civil proceedings.

“The age long law banning lawyers from appearing in Area Courts and the composition of 3 panels of judges has now be abolished and the appointment of only graduates of law as Area Court judges is necessary, hence the need for the amendment,” he said.

The Speaker, who represents Umaisha/Ugya constituency of the state, also said that the amendment of the laws was overdue considering the archaic laws guiding the operation of the Area Courts in the state.

He further restated the assembly commitment to continue to enact bills and pass resolutions that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the area.

Earlier, Majority leader of the Assembly, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), moved a motion for the passage of the bill into law.

Minority leader of the House, Mr. Peter Mbucho (PDP-Akwanga North), seconded the motion. The house unanimously agreed for the passage of the bill in to law.

The Speaker directed the clerk to the house to produce a clean copy of the bill for governor assent.

The House also considered that a bill for a law to amend the State Local Government Election Law 2003 passed first reading.

The House equally screened and confirmed Messers Mohammed Ayitogo and Nuhu Ismaila as Interim Management Committee chairmen of Keana and Keffi local government areas of the state, respectively.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nasarawa Assembly passes amended 1968 Area Court law

— 5th March 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed into law a bill for a law to amend the Area Courts law 1968 which made it clearly for the appointment of only graduates of law as Area Court judges in the state. Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, who announce the…

  • Nigeria, Liberia $5m trade volume, too low, says Liberian President

    — 5th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President George Weah of Liberia has described as ‘too low’, the current trade volume between both countries estimated to be at $5 million. President Weah, who spoke during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, admitted that his country’s economy was dwindling. He, however, acknowledged that it would…

  • Five feared killed by Fulani in Benue community

    — 5th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi No fewer than five persons were allegedly killed by invading Fulani herdsmen in Umenger, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, on Sunday night. Daily Sun gathered from locals, who fled the community, that the affected villagers had gone to check their burnt houses in the village to see how they would…

  • Man arrested for sodomising 13-yr-old boy in Jigawa

    — 5th March 2018

    Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse A 43-year-old man, Yusuf Adamu of Zango quarters, in Birnin-Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State is currently answering charges over allegedly luring a teenage boy by having several sexual ordeals ‎with him in the premises off a chief magistrate court in the area. The suspect, who was until his arrest a…

  • Ease of doing business in Nigeria: Presidential c’ittee ranks Katsina first

    — 5th March 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Presidential Committee on Enabling Business Environment, in collaboration with the World Bank, has ranked Katsina State first among the 36 states, on the ease of doing business in Nigeria. Executive Secretary, Nigeria Investment Commission, Dr. Jumoke Oduale, disclosed this, on Monday, in a message she sent at the inauguration of the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch.

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share