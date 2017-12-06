The Sun News
Latest
Home / National / Nasarawa: Al-Makura bans night grazing

Nasarawa: Al-Makura bans night grazing

— 6th December 2017

From Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Almakura, has banned night grazing of livestock in the state.

The governor vowed that his administration will not rest on its oars until herdsmen/farmers conflict and other criminalities are eradicated in the state.

Governor Almakura, who stated this yesterday in Keffi, during a security meeting with stakeholders in the western senatorial zone of the state, explained that the ban came as a result of series of complaints by farmers in the state that herdsmen have been taking their cattle to graze on farmlands of their unsuspecting victims at night, thereby, destroying all crops planted.

Represented by his special adviser on security, Gen Mohammed Adeka (retd),  the governor said “the ban on night grazing in the state is with a view to proactively avert clashes between herdsmen and farmers associated with the harvest period.”

Almakura also lamented the spate of the resurgence of armed robbery and kidnapping in the state which, according to him, pose “serious risk to travelers traversing the state and the conveyance of agricultural products.

“Herdsmen are strongly warned to avoid farmlands and, where possible, harvested crops should be removed from the farm soonest,” he directed.

He tasked farmers to avoid the blocking of cattle routes within the state and demanded that cases of such blockage should be reported to relevant authorities for necessary actions to avoid clashes.

The governor, however, called on districts and village heads in the state to collaborate with security agencies in their respective areas to report, promptly, any suspected issue of insecurity to constituted authorities.

In his remarks, on behalf of the traditional rulers in the zone, the Ohimega Opanda, Usman Abdullahi called for the allocation of security votes to traditional rulers in the country to help them meet the financial challenges being faced by them when mitigating insecurity issues in their domains.

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 6th December 2017 at 6:03 am
    Reply

    The days of fulani criminal terrorists with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle, collaborators etc. hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria are over in this territory of the natives- they must vacate this territory of the natives now- dead or alive. God Is With Us!!!

Latest

Lagos, 9mobile to teach 1m Nigerians to code by 2019

— 6th December 2017

Telecom company, 9mobile, in partnership with the Lagos State Government, plans to teach at least one million Lagos residents how to code by 2019. In line with the vision of the Code Lagos initiative, a coding centre has been launched in one of the company’s adopted schools, Rabiatu Thompson Primary School, Surulere, Lagos. Code Lagos…

  • Google introduces app to reduce high mobile data usage

    — 6th December 2017

    Google has unveiled Datally, an Android app that helps smartphone users understand, control and save mobile data. Datally works on all smartphones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher, and is available for download on the  Google Play Store  globally. Speaking at the launch of Datally in Lagos, Google Nigeria’s country director, Mrs. Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, said,…

  • Yuletide: How to avoid long queues at ATM points

    — 6th December 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye        [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Long queues of customers have always characterised the Yuletide in the last couple of years. While banks and automated teller machines (ATM) have always been bombarded by thousands of users, waiting to deposit or withdraw cash is just as hectic. Even before the Yuletide, bank customers…

  • 9mobile offers roaming customers double freebies

    — 6th December 2017

    Christmas is starting early this year as 9mobile, foremost Nigerian telecommunications company, has launched double roaming offers to enable its customers stay connected with family, friends and business partners in the UAE and 10 other destinations across the globe this Yuletide.  From December 1, 2017, to January 31, 2017, subscribers on the 9mobile network would…

  • Ghana connects to Nigeria’s Internet Exchange Point

    — 6th December 2017

    Stories by Olabisi Olaleye GHANA’s Internet Exchange Point has connected to Nigeria’s Internet Exchange Point (IXPN) to route traffic locally within the region.    While this process is on a reciprocal partnership basis, the move is expected to enhance the chances of Nigeria becoming the regional hub for Internet content in the region and the…

