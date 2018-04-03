Linus Oota, Lafia

Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Hon. Silas Ali Agara, has said that money has never played a role in deciding who governs the state, noting that 2019 will not be an exception.

Hon. Agara, who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2019 governorship election, stated this, on Tuesday, during the unveiling of his governorship campaign office, in Lafia.

Agara said that based on his consultations across the 13 local government areas of the state, he was confident of emerging victorious in the forth coming APC governorship primaries in the state. The deputy governor maintained that his opponents in the race have nothing to offer to the people of the state.

According to him “I have come with substance, there is a difference in my team and we have good track records on our side, I have been around from 1999 till date and if we are still up and doing, that shows the confidence we enjoyed from our people and that shows that we have the capacity to move on.

“Those who are coming in now, I want you to look at their records, what have they got to offer this state, where are they coming from, we have been accepted by our people base on our track record, not base on the financial war chest, but getting the project done in Nasarawa state depends on the track record.

“When Tanko Almakura came on board in 2011, it wasn’t because of financial strength or muscles but we were able to convinced the people that we can deliver and he has delivered to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Nasarawa State.”

The deputy governor further said that he has the blessing and support of all the stakeholders and traditional rulers in Nasarawa State to seek the number position in the state come 2019, adding that he will sustain the legacies of his boss, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.